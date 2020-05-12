Quarantine official: 'Mission is being accomplished'

“It’s not easy,” said Rebecca Respicio of both her role in charge of the government’s quarantine facility at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Tumon and the criticism that has come with it.

There are four classified and 24 unclassified employees working at the hotel, the island’s main quarantine facility, which has come under public scrutiny after it was discovered there was no formal government contract in spite of it having been used for several weeks.

It’s also the site where the governor's former chief of staff, Tony Babauta, admittedly stayed over, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He resigned from his position shortly after his reported one-night stay became public.

More recently, there has been controversy over the differential pay, which was something that wasn’t discussed when the governor first asked for people to help, Respicio said. She stated the only pay issue discussed from the beginning was the pay for classified employees, because while most Cabinet members were familiar with pay during typhoons, pay for the longer, drawn-out public health emergency – which was announced on March 13 – wasn’t something they were familiar with.

On April 5, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order allowing a three-tiered differential pay – 10%, 15% and 25% depending on the proximity to COVID-19 patients. Adelup would later confirm that those working at quarantine facilities, including politically appointed Cabinet members, would receive 15% of their base pay.

“It’s a concern,” Respicio said of the risk that they could be exposed to the virus. She added that they do take precautions and follow health and safety guidelines to protect passengers and themselves. However, Respicio pointed out that there were several inbound passengers who were required to undergo quarantine when they tested positive for the virus.

She said people who have traveled to Guam and tested positive while in quarantine “could have been out in the community, hugging their family, going to the store, or maybe going back to work and infecting others.”

“You know what, we’re here for the community. It’s not going to (meet) everybody’s satisfaction, but the mission is being accomplished,” she said. “Everyone here, we just are working to protect our island. Guam is our home, too.”

She said while the work itself has been rewarding – particularly when passengers who are in quarantine share their gratitude for the precautionary measures – the criticism from some people has been harsh and personal. Further, she doesn’t know what can be said or done that would satisfy them, adding that the more explanation is offered the more questions arise.

“A lot of people are saying that if they just had known what our duties were from the beginning, that maybe we would be less criticized and they feel that coming out now at a time like this we’re trying to cover up something,” she said. “But the truth is we never bothered with the public’s concern over the process here. We just knew that what we do here ... protects the public.

“So until this all went down with the situation of procurement being questioned and the former chief of staff situation our duties and responsibilities weren’t questioned until then,” she added.

No SOPs at the beginning

In March, the governor’s office, Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as other local, federal and military organizations met to update a pandemic response plan that was created a number of years ago. It’s unclear what came of those updates.

Respicio said when she first was assigned to lead the quarantine facilities, there were no standard operating procedures in place for dealing with quarantining passengers.

Respicio, director of the Guam Energy office, was assigned to oversee Pacific Star as well as Wyndham Garden. The latter facility requires one staffer from about 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., she said.

She said the situation was so fluid that it was frustrating: “Just when we thought we had SOPs to adopt, it’s like boom, there’s a change.”

She noted that at the beginning they were only quarantining passengers from the Philippines as that was the origin of the majority of COVID-19 cases on island. And then subsequently all passengers arriving on Guam by air or sea were subject to the 14-day quarantine as well.

The quarantine facility manager said they’re “pretty darn confident” in the SOPs they have in place now.

“It’s easy for the community and other people to say anyone else can do it. And the truth is, at this point, maybe (they can) because we’ve already developed the SOPs along the way,” she stated. “But at the beginning of the call, it had to be us – and I’m glad that it was us because it’s such an important role in keeping our community safe and we were all the people who stepped up.”

15% on top of base pay

Regarding the differential pay, Respicio said volunteering to forgo it hasn’t been brought up by the administration. However, she notes that as one of the team leaders, “I wouldn’t even think about” asking her team members to give up the differential pay.

“How do you do that, how do you tell somebody that like you’re putting your life at risk like all the other people involved in the pandemic (response) but would you be willing to give up the same thing that everybody’s being compensated?” she stated.

“And I’ll be honest if you look at it holistically, it's life that we’re talking about. And I’m not going to justify why the Cabinet should be getting 15% because it’s not the fact that they’re Cabinet that they’re getting 15%. They’re getting the pay based on the type of work in response to the COVID-19 operations.

“I’m just going to say that I don’t know that it’s going to be enough,” to stop the criticism regarding the 15% pay. “I think we’re just in positions where we automatically fall into the line of being criticized because we’re attached to the current sitting administration.”