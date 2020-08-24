Quarantine remains as administration consults CDC on new guidance

Adelup is in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine how a change in quarantine recommendations may impact Guam's "approach to best protect Guam," according to Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The CDC recently removed a 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers returning from international destinations or COVD-19 hot spots, according to national media reports. The current guidance notes, however, that some state, territorial and local governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing and quarantine requirements, and to follow these restrictions.

"It is important to note that although the CDC provides guidance, it is ultimately up to the states and territories to implement regulations that are best suited and most appropriate for their community," Paco-San Agustin said.

The quarantine protocol on Guam remains in effect.