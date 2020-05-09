Mary Duenas Matanane has been away from Guam since January.

She was set to return home in March from visiting her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in Maui.

But, the pandemic has kept her away up to this very day.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this long,” said Matanane. “It’s not a hardship to be here. My heart is on Guam and I just want to come home. I just don’t understand why ... if you are a returning resident you can’t self-quarantine at home.”

The government of Guam has placed inbound travelers at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, but a handful of those who had been quarantined in the hotel have shared photos and comments about the state of the hotel, including photos of rust and mildew in bathrooms and amenities that needed deep cleaning.

“The people at Pacific Star have been telling horrendous stories about the place there and I will probably get sick being there,” Matanane said.

Matanane is a retired nurse from Latte Heights who worked with Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

She said health officials are more than welcome to inspect her home and she is hopeful that when she does get on a flight back to Guam that she will be allowed to self-quarantine inside her home.

Matanane said she understands the need to quarantine visitors. She hasn’t shown any symptoms of the virus and is unable to get tested.

Though she is not looking for any favors, she is just making this one request to the health director.

“It’s not just me. There are a lot of people that want to come home,” she said. “I would like to plead with Linda … She knows what my home is like and what I am like. Give people coming back a break and let them go home.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Friday that the government’s quarantine sites will continue to be open for arriving passengers at least until she declares Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3. Guam will shift from PCOR 1 – to PCOR 2 – on Sunday.

“We are concerned of any passengers coming in,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey, who mentioned certain exemptions are given to people with health issues or in need of a caregiver.

The Post shared Matanane’s story with the DPHSS director.

“We can consider Ms. Matanane under self-quarantine,” she said. “We will take her request into consideration.”

Matanane was thankful for the help and plans to reach out to her former colleague before she makes arrangements to finally return home.

Passengers have been placed into 14-day quarantine at hotel sites since March 19.

As of May 5, Public Health reported 194 passengers were being kept in the quarantine hotel. About 567 others have since completed their time in quarantine over the past month.