Anyone traveling to Guam from a low-risk area is not subject to quarantine, though, you have to get tested on day five - that’s the new quarantine protocol that goes into affect after midnight on July 24.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, who leads the governor’s physicians advisory group, made the announcement of the new quarantine protocol during an update with the governor on the current public health emergency, which the governor extended to August.

The new protocol refocuses on low-risk areas, whereas the current protocol focuses on high-risk areas, he said.

Cabrera said another change in the protocol is the timing of a PCR test prior to arrival. Currently, the government requires a PCR test within three days. The new protocol allows residents to get tested within five days - giving them some additional time to get tested.

“This will hopefully be easier for travelers,” Cabrera said.

Residents who’ve recently returned to Guam said it is difficult to get a test done in the mainland. One resident said after calling numerous hospitals, labs and clinics, there was one urgent care clinic that was able to administer the test, however, she wouldn’t have been able to get the results for five to seven days — removing what she said was her final option to be tested prior to catching a plan and returning home.

Janela Carrera, governor’s spokeswoman, said they hope to have the list of low-risk areas in the next few days.

Point of origin: not a low-risk area

For travelers whose point of origin is not a low-risk area and you didn’t take a PCR test with negative result showing you don’t have the virus that causes COVID-19, then you are required to go to a government quarantine facility.

If you’re coming from an area that’s not considered low-risk but you do have negative test results within the five days of arrival then you can quarantine at home.

In either scenario, you can take a PCR test at day seven of your quarantine. Negative results will allow an early release though you’ll still need to comply with monitoring and tracking for 14 days. If the day seven test returns positive results, then you will have to go through a clinical evaluation and isolation, according to the presentation.