People traveling to Guam from a low-risk area are not subject to COVID-19 quarantine, but travelers have to get tested on the fifth day of their arrival. That’s the new quarantine protocol that goes into effect after midnight on July 24.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, who leads the governor’s physicians advisory group, made the announcement of the new quarantine protocol during an update with the governor on the current public health emergency. The governor extended the emergency to August.

The new protocol refocuses on low-risk areas, whereas the current protocol focuses on high-risk areas, Cabrera said.

Cabrera said another change in the protocol is the timing of a PCR test prior to arrival. Currently, the government requires a PCR test within three days. The new protocol allows residents to be tested within five days – giving them some additional time to get tested.

“This will hopefully be easier for travelers,” Cabrera said.

Residents who’ve recently returned to Guam said it is difficult to get a test done in the U.S. mainland. One resident said, after calling numerous hospitals, labs and clinics, there was one urgent care clinic that was able to administer the test, however, she wouldn’t have been able to get the results for five to seven days — removing what she said was her final option to be tested prior to catching a plane and returning home.

Janela Carrera, governor’s spokeswoman, said officials hope to have the list of low-risk areas in the next few days.

Point of origin: Not a low-risk area

Travelers whose point of origin is not a low-risk area and who have not taken a PCR test with negative results, showing the virus that causes COVID-19 is not present, will be required to go to a government quarantine facility.

Travelers coming from an area that’s not considered low-risk, with negative test results within five days of arrival, may quarantine at home.

In either scenario, travelers can take a PCR test on Day 7 of quarantine. Negative results will allow an early release, however, travelers will still need to comply with monitoring and tracking for 14 days. Based on the presentation, if travelers' Day 7 results return positive, they will have to undergo clinical evaluation and isolation.