Utah resident Holly Montano has spent the weekend with her two sisters and parents inside the government of Guam-designated quarantine facility in Tumon.

“Now we are on day four,” said Montano on Monday.

The family immediately traveled to Guam after their sister, 37-year-old Jayme Ellis, died at the Guam Regional Medical City last week Wednesday.

She said her sister’s death was sudden, adding that she tested negative for COVID-19.

“It was just some kind of illness. There are things we still want to find out about that that we don’t know yet,” she said.

Montano said they applied for a hardship exemption from quarantine prior to their trip, so that they would be able to mourn their sister’s death together with her sister’s husband, Preston, and her three young children.

But, they got a call on Sunday that they were denied.

“They said since there is not a memorial for our sister, that’s why we are denied. They determined it’s not a hardship and we need to do the full quarantine,” she said.

However, the family only planned a brief stay and would ultimately have to fly back to the states by the time they each would qualify to be tested and transferred to home quarantine.

“Our message is a plea for compassion, a plea for humanity and understanding at this time,” she said. “We are OK to comply with quarantine procedures, but we just request it happen at their home where we can hold the kids, where we can hug our family, where we can have the difficult conversations that we need to have in person, and mourn with our family.”

Their calls for help also reached the attention of the local news in Salt Lake City.

So far, none of the family members is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health to get some answers.

“We are aware of situation and are in contact with family,” said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Governor’s spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told the Post she is also tracking the situation with the family.