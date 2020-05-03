A man who, as part of his outprocessing with the military took the COVID-19 test and underwent a 21-day quarantine prior to returning to Guam, is wondering why he’s still at the Pacific Star under quarantine at local taxpayers’ expense.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said his flight was met by a team of personnel, which included Guam International Airport Authority deputy John Quinata and what he believes to be Department of Public Health and Social Services personnel. And at first, it seemed like he would be able to go home after signing voluntary quarantine documents agreeing to quarantine at home. But then, he and other passengers were placed on a bus and transported to the Tumon hotel.

He wrote to DPHSS director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey requesting he be released and allowed to quarantine at his home as indicated on the intake papers signed while at the airport.

“I presented paperwork to your staff at the airport proving my completion of a 21-day quarantine prior to travel and additionally no symptoms,” he wrote. “My documentation was not accepted. Also, I was given paperwork for my ‘Voluntary’ Quarantine to be at my home in Dededo, if you look in your intake records, it will reflect my residence is not Pacific Star.”

He told The Guam Daily Post that the COVID-19 test with its negative results was done outside of the required 72-hour window.

“I’ll give you that," he said. "But, I have another screening and I have (a) doctor’s note saying I have no symptoms and he references the negative result and the quarantine.”

He also noted that his home of record is “very much” suitable to home quarantine and he’s familiar with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as part of his outbriefing with the military.

Federal Emergency Management Agency management officials have said FEMA will only reimburse costs incurred for residents of Guam who arrived from a country with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and if their “home of record is unsuitable and lacks alternative accommodations as documented by a DPHSS official or medical health professional.”

GovGuam officials have said the hotel expenses will be funded through the $117 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.

Another question he raised was how the former Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, was able to stay at the hotel because he wasn't feeling well, but then get cleared the next day.

"If they have the ability to do that, why not test or clear all of us who are able to go home and are willing to be quarantined?" the passenger added.

Case by case basis

The former military man said at the airport, the public health staffer took a look at his documents and when they were filling out the voluntary quarantine forms told him to write his home address on the line indicating the address where he’d be quarantined.

But as they were preparing to walk out of the airport, he said Quinata informed th group that there were no exemptions and all passengers were ushered on to the bus that took them to Pacific Star.

“I would like to say that your staff at Pacific Star is amazing and professional, Mrs. Rebecca Respicio is working so many hours and answering questions all with an amazingly patient and positive attitude,” he wrote to Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Unfortunately, the quarantined passenger said Respicio couldn’t authorize him leaving the quarantine site, even though his voluntary quarantine documents note his home address in Dededo.

On Friday, Unpingco-DeNorcey said she’d have to look into the situation, saying these have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis — as was the case of a man who had PTSD and required a certain environment, or other passengers who had medical conditions and so were released to quarantine at home.

As of Sunday, he had not received a response from Public Health.