As a small business construction contractor who's been in business on Guam for decades, Matthew Murphy says he has a reputation to protect.

And the last thing he wants, the 61-year-old said, is to be portrayed as a rule-breaker.

But that's exactly what the attorney general's office has accused him of being – something Murphy denies.

He became the poster person for quarantine enforcement recently when the AG's office announced on Aug. 14 that Murphy had been charged with a misdemeanor. He was charged in the Superior Court with "failure to remain in quarantine premises."

If found guilty, the AG's office stated in a press release, Murphy faces up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

Murphy had traveled to the U.S. mainland and returned on a flight to Guam via Honolulu on July 9. He was sent to quarantine at the Bayview Hotel.

Repeated requests for COVID test

In the first few days of his quarantine, Murphy said he repeatedly asked to be tested. He made that request as he presented a certification from the Port Authority of Guam that he is an "essential worker," as he was performing work for the agency.

In the days that followed, while cooped up in the hotel room, Murphy became the subject of a front-page newspaper photo, displaying a sign from his hotel room balcony that said: "Free us."

Five days into his quarantine, on July 14, the government's case contends, Murphy, tried to leave the quarantine premises on foot.

In need of medical attention

Murphy on Thursday told The Guam Daily Post he wasn't escaping. He was in need of medical attention, he said.

Experiencing severe anxiety, and out of medication for high blood pressure, Murphy said, he called 911. An ambulance transported him to the Guam Memorial Hospital emergency room. At the ER, he tested negative for COVID-19 and was seen by a doctor who prescribed medication for his anxiety and hypertension. He was also given medical advice, Murphy said, that he needed to be in a nonstressful environment and to be around friends and family.

After receiving care at the ER, he checked in at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, and had a negative test from the GMH ER to show to the hotel, he said.

While staying at the Hilton, he then went on to get another test at the American Medical Center and tested negative for COVID-19 on July 18. He said he faxed his negative test results to the Guam Police Department's chief of police in hopes he wouldn't get in trouble.

Handcuffed and booked

His trouble began when he returned to the quarantine facility to retrieve his laptop and get his truck, which was parked at the hotel quarantine site, he said.

At some point, he was handcuffed, placed in a police van, and brought to a police precinct so he would be booked. Police ran his name on a national database to make sure he didn't have any outstanding cases or warrants or a criminal record. He did pass the background check, he said.

He was sent back into quarantine after he was booked at the police precinct.

On July 20, it was Public Health's turn to test him for COVID and he again showed negative, according to the result he showed.

On July 28, Murphy was given a Public Health clearance called "completion of quarantine."

He's expected in court 366 days after his arrest - sometime in July 2021.

Murphy said he came forward because he believes the attorney general didn't know the full story before filing charges.

He said he also wants to show he isn't the type of guy who breaks the law.

In response, the AG's office stated, "according to GPD, he tried to leave the quarantine site on foot ... GPD’s COVID-19 response team had to be activated to locate him," the AG's office stated.