An individual who recently traveled to the continental United States and was staying in a government quarantine facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Joint Information Center announced the new confirmed case on Sunday afternoon.

To date there have been 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam and 138 individuals have been released from isolation.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, there is one confirmed COVID patient who is hospitalized. 22 remain in isolation and are in stable condition. Of those 22 individuals, 14 are in home isolation, 6 are in an isolation facility, ans 2 are in the military, according to Department of Public Health data.