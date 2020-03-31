Quarantined travelers ready to go home

The hundreds of passengers who have been held in quarantine in local hotels since they arrived from the Philippines on March 19 are ready to pack their bags and finally head home Thursday.

“We are hanging in there,” said James Arki, of Tamuning.

Arki and his wife had just returned from their honeymoon when the couple and other passengers were placed in a 14-day quarantine at local hotels after arriving from Manila earlier this month.

The couple rushed to get back home, as events surrounding the virus started to progress.

“Everywhere we went we started noticing a pattern that things were getting strict,” he said. “My main concern was just getting back home. It’s unfortunate we are here, but at least we are home.”

They had no choice but to comply.

Over the weekend, Arki and others being held in quarantine at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Tumon received documents from the Office of the Attorney General. It was a petition supported by Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

The petition states Public Health sought voluntary compliance with isolation and quarantine measures, but the petition alleges that passengers refused.

“We all have the same concerns,” said one passenger in quarantine, who asked to remain anonymous. “This whole voluntary thing, they just pretty much threw us in here. If I do test positive, God forbid it’s because of their processes of this whole quarantine situation. Not because I could’ve been infected in Manila.”

The passengers told The Guam Daily Post last week that they were each given "a voluntary quarantine" document backdated to the day they arrived on Guam.

The first group held in quarantine is scheduled to be released on April 2.

However, most are questioning the petition, which also states that the passengers shall be detained through April 28, unless medical tests or other information conclusively establishes that they no longer present a threat to Guam public's health, safety and welfare.

“We are preparing as we speak and ... we have to petition to the court to authorize us to continue the detention, whether it’s for isolation or quarantine,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “In doing so, we want to make certain all the respondents are able to have their due process. I will be summoned to court and that will be happening this week.”

“No one is questioning why we are in here,” said Alvin Sherman, who is also part of the first batch to be placed in mandatory quarantine. “There’s just a miscommunication. I think there is a bigger meaning behind the date.”

“We are just trying to work with them and not trying to fight the system. Keep us in the loop. Don’t just leave us in the dark and serve us with papers,” said Arki.

The public defender office has since reached out to the passengers.

“We will file a response on their behalf,” said attorney Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp. “They have been remarkably cooperative and are in good spirits. They still expect to be released from quarantine on April 2, despite the wording of the petition requesting an order of quarantine up until April 28. There is no medical or public safety rationale for holding someone beyond the 14 days. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) quarantine guidelines require testing within 72 hours of being detained; however, since it's not a federal quarantine, local law applies.”

“They were disappointed that they were not given the opportunity to quarantine at home,” he said. “A common concern among those being quarantined is that they are being placed at a greater risk of infection being quarantined at the hotel without supervision and strict adherence to the quarantine zone.”

Hattori told The Guam Daily Post there is a mechanism for anyone under quarantine to fight it through an order to show cause as to why they should remain in quarantine.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the Guam Judicial Center.

On Monday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said no one in the quarantine facilities has tested positive for the virus.

“The first wave of passengers who were quarantined should be up this Wednesday,” said Leon Guerrero.

In the meantime, passengers like Arki are hoping to get more answers in hopes they can safely return home this week.

“I’m all for the safety of us and others,” Arki said. “But it doesn’t make sense for us who are healthy and not showing signs to keep us against our will .. but why not lessen our stay?”