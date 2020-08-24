Quarantined travelers will be consolidated at Dusit Beach Resort

The Guam National Guard, in coordination with the Department of Public Works, is working to consolidate the government of Guam’s three designated quarantine facilities to the Dusit Beach Resort, formerly known as Outrigger Guam Beach Resort.

The new facility will provide the minimum 300-room capacity needed to sustain quarantine operations with the capacity to expand to as many as 600 rooms, the Joint Information Center announced.

Effective Sunday, all incoming passengers were processed into the Dusit Beach Resort.

The process of transferring individuals from their original quarantine facility locations to the Dusit Beach Resort began over the weekend and is currently ongoing, according to JIC.

Individuals who are scheduled for release from their quarantine on Monday remain at their current quarantine facility.

To date, there are 256 individuals occupying 191 rooms in the current three government designated facilities: Wyndham Garden, Oceanview Garden Court, and Bayview Hotel.

The consolidation of facilities is expected to be complete by Monday evening.

The Dusit Beach Resort will be paid $200,000 for 30 days, said Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves.

(Daily Post Staff)