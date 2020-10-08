Quarantined woman who lost her mom: Public Health lacks urgency, compassion

Marla Quichocho got the devastating news the moment she arrived on Guam from Houston on Sunday that her mom, Rosita Ichihara Quichocho, 72, had of end-stage liver cancer at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The Yona native planned a trip home after she learned her mom had health issues a couple of weeks ago.

Prior to her trip, she said the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services told her that she would be tested for COVID-19 after she arrived, and that she could then request for a medical emergency exemption to get out of mandatory government quarantine.

Quichoho remained in quarantine Wednesday afternoon, four days after arriving, with her son, Karlo. Her cousin is also in quarantine. More family members are expected to fly in this week.

Quichocho has been in contact with the governor’s office and DPHSS for help.

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that they tested her and her son for the virus.

She received news that her test was negative Tuesday afternoon, she said. Her mom died that day.

She wasn't allowed to go to Naval Hospital until Wednesday.

“I am watching my mom leave this world and you are not doing anything about it,” said Quichoho, as she was speaking with a DPHSS worker.

She was first told by doctors at Naval Hospital that she would be allowed to see her mom’s body.

Staff from the Department of Public Works drove her to the front gate of the hospital in Agana Heights, but she was denied entry.

“When I get to the hospital, they wouldn’t let me in because I didn’t have my clearance paperwork,” she said. She was never given the paperwork for her negative test results or other documents when DPHSS authorized her to be released for a couple of hours to see her mom.

Quichocho was taken back to the quarantine facility in Tumon.

She said a worker at the governor's office told her Wednesday morning that she would need to be tested again after her sixth day in quarantine before she and her son could be released.

By midday, she continued to wait for answers and help, so that they could be transferred to quarantine at their family home in Yona.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. I understand we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone, but, they should make some sort of accommodations,” she said. “My mom was at her last breath and I had to watch this through FaceTime. There was no urgency. Public Health had no urgency, no compassion. They don’t care what you are going through. I’m just emotionally – I have to live with this for the rest of my life. To be so close, yet so far and there is nothing we can do.”

The Guam Daily Post contacted DPHSS for this article and continues to await a response.

Quichocho left this message to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero: “I would ask that not just for me but for everyone going through a situation like this, for them to change their strategy. I think we are being aligned with everyone else who does not have an urgent situation. We should be taken care of differently if there is death or someone is sick. We shouldn’t be altogether in the same protocol.”