'Queenpin' spared from longer prison stay after 2nd drug case

The woman who previously testified that she imported pounds of methamphetamine into Guam was called queen of a drug-dealing operation on the island by the chief judge of the District Court of Guam.

Convicted drug dealer Lovelia Mendoza, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility after she admitted to the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

But the new sentence will be served simultaneously with her prior drug conviction's eight-year prison sentence. This means she's still getting out of prison within the same time frame set in her first sentence in July 2018.

Her latest case involves 418.7 grams of meth, which federal prosecutors estimate is worth a street value of $83,740 to $146,545.

“She was like the queenpin in this case. She was making those guys move and dictating to them 'This is what you got to pick up and package,'” said Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Mendoza was emotional as she apologized to Tydingco-Gatewood and told the court how the past three years and nine months have been in prison.

“It’s been an experience and I cannot express how much of a saving grace it has been. I learned a lot about myself and about the community. It has given me the chance to move forward. ... As successful as I was to do it, I could have channeled it to do something else. I feel really horrible that I took a part in corruption and the downfall of this community and children.”

She told the court that her crimes cost her her relationship with her children.

“I can’t give back the years that I have taken from them. I want a second chance and I want to be able to save lives. I want to be a better example for my children,” she said. “I want to be able to survive. I really think about where I’ve been and what I’ve done and it’s not what I want to do. I am on the road to recovery, and I want to be able to get there.”

Cooperation

The U.S. Probation Office told the court that Mendoza faces 70 to 87 months for her crime.

The parties agreed to reduce that after Mendoza accepted responsibility, testified at trial against her co-defendant Mark Mayo, and helped the feds convict former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas.

Mendoza previously was in a romantic relationship with Blas.

During the Mayo trial, Mendoza testified that she started selling drugs in 2014 to support her family and that she was able to get the drugs by the pounds from an unnamed supplier in California.

Defense attorney Louie Yanza said his client also provided information that alleged probation officers were covering for defendants on pretrial release who had tested positive for drug use. He said, however, he was unaware of any ongoing investigations.

The Judiciary of Guam declined to comment on the allegations, referring The Guam Daily Post to a legislative oversight hearing held last March. During the hearing, Sen. Jose Terlaje raised concern over allegations made about local probation officers. Kristina Baird, the administrator of the courts, then said the court officials could not comment about any ongoing proceedings before the court.

No additional time

Mendoza also is serving time for a separate 2017 federal drug case and is scheduled to be released in that case in 49 months.

On April 17, 2017, agents and task force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration searched Mendoza’s residence and found 537 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or “ice,” and approximately 30 grams of cocaine. Mendoza also was in possession of $98,555 in cash.

It was said in court that she would serve her time at a facility with a drug treatment program, and near Spokane, Washington, so she could be close to relatives.

Mendoza also will be placed on five years of supervised release.

Drug scheme

Mendoza and co-actors Mayo, Daniel Pangelinan and Joseph R. Roman II were charged in federal court after they participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

According to Post files, Pangelinan and Roman had picked up the package from the Barrigada Post Office before realizing they were being followed by federal agents.

Mendoza agreed to have Mayo meet the pair to pick up the package of drugs so he could deliver it to her. The package, in which illicit drugs had been replaced by investigators with sham drugs and a tracking device, was placed on the side of the road for Mayo.

“Now I can say that I see that there is hope for me. I want to show how grateful I am to the system by doing the right thing,” Mendoza said during sentencing, as she told the court that she has been clean and sober. “I have a long road ahead of me but I am looking forward to living a better and brighter future, and I have hope.”

Mendoza previously stated that she first started using meth at the age of 12.