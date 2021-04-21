Questions remain on GovGuam's financial management system replacement

Two of three lawmakers who have shared concerns about the process to replace a decades-old financial management system are starting to get the information they sought, but legislative inquiries are expected to continue.

In a pair of recent audits, the Office of Public Accountability noted that a delay in closing the “books” for fiscal year 2020 led to difficulties preparing the reports. The Department of Administration’s “preferred remedy” to the problem is to purchase a new financial system that “incorporates all required yearend closing procedures as standard features,” according to the OPA. The current system, called the AS400, was first released by IBM in 1988, Post files show.

That observation along with an indication that this system will be obtained through emergency procurement,prompted Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Frank Blas and Jim Moylan to write to DOA Director Ed Birn on the matter.

Moylan received a reply letter on Monday. In it, Birn confirmed while it isn’t known how much the replacement will cost, $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 has been identified to fund the project. Birn also shared that “it is not the intention” to preclude competitive bidding for the financial management system. A draft request for proposals “will be issued shortly,” Birn wrote, which will be based on responses to a request for information about the project DOA issued. The Office of the Attorney General is reviewing the RFP, according to Birn.

“I am grateful that you offer support for this essential and exciting project,” Birn wrote to Moylan. “You should be assured that DOA will do all it can to keep costs at a minimum without giving up the many enhanced features a new system will bring.”

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post he appreciated the timely response to his letter, but said there were still additional questions he and some colleagues have on the issue.

“One of them is to understand the scope of the investment in terms of what else this new management system will bring to the table,” he said. “For example, will it be able to streamline the licensing and permitting process or help (Customs and Quarantine Agency) capture taxes at the borders? An investment this large should provide more than just reports.”

The DOA director met the vice speaker in person Tuesday afternoon, Barnes’ office announced. During their conversation, she was able to receive justifications for the use of emergency procurement for this project.

“Birn highlighted that this past year, the outdated AS400 system has increased its throughput and processed two to three (times) the usual processes,” the vice speaker’s office stated. The emergency procurement was “re-initiated” this year upon the exhaustion of CARES Act funding, and to tap into the new federal subsidy granted by the American Rescue Plan, according to the office.

“While every other territory has made strides in this arena, we are 22 years late to the ball game; I’m glad this administration is finally stepping up to the plate” Barnes stated.

Blas, for his part, is less satisfied. The lawmaker had yet to receive a response to his letter of concerns as of Tuesday afternoon. Chief among them: whether an executive order certifying the emergency required to procure the new system actually included the authority to procure it.

Executive Order 2021-07 is one of many policies issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to extend the public health emergency due to COVID-19. Among its provisions includes an official certification “relative to the need for financial and human resource management systems for the government of Guam.”

But directives to procure said systems from a previous order were “stricken.”

“I don’t know whether it’s typographical error or just negligence on the part of whoever is writing the executive orders for the governor,” Blas told the Post, arguing a legal citation in the 2021 order also invokes an irrelevant section of local law about bid security and performance bond requirements for contractors, not government purchases.

“What that has to do with the price of Tang at Happy Mart I don’t know, but it sure doesn’t have anything to do with emergency procurement,” he said.

Blas said he will continue to press for legislative oversight on the issue.