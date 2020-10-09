Quichochos released to mourn mother’s death with family

The family of the late Rosita Ichihara Quichocho can now mourn her death together and begin planning their final goodbyes.

The 72-year-old died from end-stage liver cancer at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Marla Quichocho, arrived on Guam from Houston with her son, Karlo, on Sunday in hopes of seeing her mom before she passed away.

Quichocho had to cut through much red tape to see her mother.

Even with negative test results conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Quichocho was denied access because she didn’t have the negative test results in hand.

She was taken back to the government quarantine hotel in Tumon.

Quichocho shared the latest development in her situation with The Guam Daily Post. She confirmed that the “higher-ups” had a meeting and agreed to transfer her, her son and her cousin to home quarantine.

“I hope it sheds some light down the road for others,” she said.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera told the Post, “We did follow our quarantine protocol guidance memo. We worked with the individual as much as possible. With regards to her particular case, we understood it was a very sensitive situation with her mother being hospitalized. We tried to coordinate with the Naval Hospital. We did our best to work with her and we continue to communicate and work with her as well.”

Despite DPHSS’s efforts, Quichocho said the local health department lacked urgency and compassion.

She is, however, grateful that she can now grieve her mother’s passing with the rest of her loved ones.