Saturday was the island’s 2022 primary election day and it began with some minor issues, according to the Guam Election Commission.

Shortly after polling sites opened to voters at 7 a.m., hiccups had already occurred.

“There were some precinct officials that unlocked the wrong side of the ballot box a couple of times,” said Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director.

Thankfully, the voting agency was able to resolve the matter, she shared with The Guam Daily Post.

“We cleared that up real quick as roamers were there quickly,” Pangelinan said.

Rovers and GEC staffers roam and visit the polling sites across the island throughout the day, she noted.

After fixing the issue, Pangelinan described the election as running fairly smoothly.

“The primary election is good, pretty good,” she said. “I think it's pretty quiet. Our phones are not ringing as much as I am used to. It’s not so bad.”

Pangelinan said that's a good thing because it means precinct officials are doing well.

“The precinct officials call us when there are discrepancies or when things are going wrong on their end. But it was pretty quiet,” she said.

Pangelinan did not confirm whether the silence also had to do with a possible low voter turnout.

Over 58,000 island residents are registered to vote, and more than 5,200 cast their ballots during the early voting period at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.