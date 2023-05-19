Quinata aims to get Sanchez High law changed 'as soon as possible'

Another legislative hurdle standing between students and a new Simon Sanchez High School was addressed Thursday evening with lawmakers quickly going over changes to legislation needed for construction of the campus to proceed.

“We need to move on; this has been taking too long,” Maria Gutierrez, vice chairperson of the Guam Education Board, said of the lengthy delays to building the new school.

Sen. Roy Quinata said he’s accepted most of the comments and suggestions from education officials on his Bill 94-37, which aims to simplify the law so the Guam Department of Education can move forward with the project. The measure allows for GDOE to enter directly into a 30-year lease-back financing scheme with a contractor who will build and maintain the school. It also removes red tape such as the insertion of the Guam Economic Development Authority into the financing process.

Quinata, a 2014 Sanchez graduate, said he hopes the legislation can make it to the session floor "as soon as possible" so that “we can carry on with this project.”

Based on a folder of written comments shared by Quinata’s office, much of the feedback on the bill has to do with greasing the wheels of the lengthy government procurement process needed to select a contractor.

Education board member Angel Sablan did ask that the board have a say in the construction, while Sanchez Principal Carla Masnayon asked that students have a chance to give feedback on the scope of work for the project.

GDOE facilities manager Phil Toves did point out one peculiarity in the bill, which “made it appear that contractor is responsible for hooking up the utilities, might even go to the extent of paying the monthly bill,” which he said was not how school construction deals were usually made.

One issue remains unresolved, according to the discussion: where to get the $6 million for construction management over the life of the three-year project.

Quinata said he believes lawmakers will have to set aside money for the cost during each fiscal year moving forward.

GEB member Gutierrez said she was in support of the bill and the proposed changes. She said she had recently spoken with the parents of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students while up north and “they said, ‘I hope that by the time my child goes to high school that Simon Sanchez is completed.’ We cannot procrastinate. We cannot wait another year.”

The financing for the project remains at the roughly $166 million cap first laid out when the construction of a new campus was authorized in 2014.

Design unveiled

A final draft of the design for the school was unveiled during Wednesday night’s hearing by Cedric Cruz, the lead for Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects. Designs were first presented to students and the public in 2021, and many of the bells and whistles remain intact.

The main change has to do with the discovery of an endangered snail population on the southwest corner of the construction site.

“We've adjusted the building layout so that we avoid the snail habitat,” Cruz said.

Three classroom wings, a gymnasium, an auditorium, a cafeteria and an administration building will be built flanking a central courtyard just south of the existing campus during phase one of construction. Students will be moved over upon completion.

After that, phase two will begin with the demolition of the old school and construction of new sports facilities including a football field and a multiuse field for soccer, softball and baseball; four tennis courts and a track. A “credit recovery building” will also provide for night school classes on the north side of the campus.

Responding to concerns about a lack of windows in the design, Cruz said, “I'd like to reassure everyone that there are plenty of windows.”

Quinata asked whether GDOE officials had accepted the design, but no answer was provided during the course of the hearing.

Education board members, and officials with the Department of Public Works, which is helping to oversee the project, had not been informed about the completed designs as late as April 26, Post files show.