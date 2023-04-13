Quinata bill eliminates primary election

Sen. Roy Quinata has introduced legislation proposing to do away with primary elections on Guam, Bill 95-37.

The measure is intended to create “a more inclusive political system” and save taxpayer money, according to a release from the senator's office.

“As we look to the future of Guam, it is clear that primary elections are no longer a viable way for us to select our elected officials,” Quinata stated in the release. “Therefore, in order to ensure that everyone has an equal chance at participating in the political process and contributing to our democratic society, I believe it is time for Guam to get rid of primary elections.”

Bill 95 seeks to eliminate the “undue burden” primary elections place on candidates and taxpayers, as well as “limit access to those with enough money or influence to win,” Quinata's release stated.

By eliminating primary elections, the senator hopes to create a system in which everyone is heard equally, as well as move a step closer to creating a simpler electoral system, the release added.

The senator is not the first lawmaker to propose repealing the primary, even in recent years.

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced legislation in the 34th Guam Legislature that also would have repealed the primary election law. That measure, Bill 45-34, failed to pass as lawmakers at that time debated technical issues and ramifications of the measure.

The Guam Election Commission testified that savings from removing the primary may be offset by the cost of a runoff election, which GEC said would likely be necessary for the gubernatorial and congressional races under majority-vote requirements pursuant to the Organic Act of Guam.

Gubernatorial and Guam delegate candidates need 50%-plus-one vote to win in their respective races in the general election, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

More candidates can reduce the chances of reaching the majority threshold, requiring a runoff election.

A three-way race for the delegate's seat did result in a runoff between then-candidates Michael San Nicolas and Robert Underwood – both Democrats – in 2020, when the primary was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. San Nicolas ultimately won that election. Funding was initially a concern, but GEC ultimately did have enough money to conduct the runoff.

Pangelinan indicated runoff elections generally have lower voter participation, but the fixed costs – the number of precinct officials, number of polling sites and other requirements – would be the same as a primary, and those costs are what can make a runoff expensive.

According to the GEC's executive director, the commission is looking into Quinata's measure and does not yet have any comments on the bill. She added, however, that Quinata had not spoken to GEC officials before introducing Bill 95.