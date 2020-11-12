Quinata earns seat on National Trust for Historic Preservation board

The Guam Preservation Trust announced Wednesday that its chief program officer, Joe Quinata, has been selected to serve as an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees of the National Trust for Historic Preservation representing the National Trust Advisors. The NTHP is a privately funded nonprofit that works to save America’s historic places and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with several field offices across the country.

Quinata will be joined by other nationally known leaders in business, urban planning and preservation who collectively govern the NTHP, more than 200 employees, and 28 National Trust Historic Sites across the United States.

Quinata is no stranger to preservation and heritage advocacy issues. As a leader with the Humåtak Community Foundation, co-founder of the Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Historic Preservation, member of Advisory Council for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and board member of the National Historic Preservation Partners Network, he has bridged preservation work locally with partners across the Pacific and the U.S. mainland, according to a press release from the Guam Preservation Trust.

“My acceptance to be a trustee was driven by the need to inspire the leadership at the National Trust for Historic Preservation with the many passionate voices of fellow Trust Advisors and I hope to use this leadership position to increase the awareness of preservation issues and advocacy needs of our Pacific Island Communities with our national preservation partners and to bridge the unique stories and traditions of Guam into the overall American cultural experience,” said Quinata.