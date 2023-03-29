Quinata: Flights into Guam at 87% of pre-pandemic levels

Airlines are increasing their frequency of service to and from Guam, according to officials with the Guam International Airport Authority.

The positive news on the island's economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic was shared Tuesday during a meeting of the authority's board of directors.

“United Airlines is increasing their capacities from Japan, going from two to three times daily to Narita, with a fourth flight operating four times weekly. And, that’s on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” Executive Manager John Quinata told board members.

The airline has confirmed increasing its service through April, he said. Quinata also reported that flights going to Kansai, Osaka, increased from four times weekly to daily, with a second flight operating three times a week.

Flights going to Nagoya will increase from two weekly flights to two daily flights, and flights going to Fukuoka have increased from twice weekly to a daily flight, said Quinata.

“So, there’s definitely a big increase in flight activity for United Airlines going to Japan,” Quinata said.

In addition to United Airlines, “both Korean Air and Jeju Air are increasing their capacities from Korea, from one flight a day to two flights a day,” he said.

“So, we’re starting to see the increase, and that increase will have a flight in the afternoon and then a flight in the early morning. So, their early morning flights are starting to pick up,” he continued.

Quinata also pointed out that Japan Airlines will resume its service from Narita, with six scheduled flights, beginning in April.

“So, that’s a start for Japan Airlines for bringing in their flights,” he said.

Another category of partner airlines has also confirmed upcoming charter flights into Guam, including Starlight Airlines, which will be bringing in eight charters in April, eight in May and six in June, Quinata said.

“Overall flights and seat capacity will increase 4% from March to April and, in comparison to pre-pandemic levels in April 2020 to 2023, operations is at 90% of pre-pandemic levels in terms of monthly flight operations and 87% of pre-pandemic levels in terms of total monthly seats.”

According to the latest available report on tourist arrivals published by the Guam Visitors Bureau, 112,824 people visited Guam from January to February of this year, which is up 598.3% from the same time frame in 2022, but only 41.1% of 2020 arrivals.