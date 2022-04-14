Quinata guilty in murder of former Humåtak mayor

Jurors found Rudy Fegurgur Quinata guilty of murder in the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Quinata showed no emotion as he stood beside his attorney and heard his fate in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday afternoon.

The jury was hung and unable to reach a decision on the charge of aggravated assault and the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas told the court they intend to pursue those charges against Quinata at another trial.

The sentencing will be held later.

Quinata is scheduled back in court next month to find out what will happen next.

It took the jury 14 days to deliberate and return with a verdict.

They initially appeared to be deadlocked and unable to reach a decision.

That resulted in Judge Vernon Perez giving them a supplemental jury instruction commonly known as Allen Charge.

An Allen Charge refers to jury instructions given to a hung jury urging them to agree on a verdict, according to Cornell Law.

The jury spent the following days listening again to the recordings of witness testimony and looking at the evidence presented during trial.

Investigators believe Sanchez was bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors last April before being found dead inside a shack at least two days later.

Quinata’s defense argued that he had nothing to do with the murder, putting the sole blame on his girlfriend Joyner Scott Sked.

Sked has since been convicted of the murder and awaits sentencing.