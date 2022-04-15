Jurors found Rudy Fegurgur Quinata guilty of murder in the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Quinata showed no emotion as he stood beside his attorney and heard his fate Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.

“(Sanchez’s family) were thankful and grateful (for) the work we did,” said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas. “I explained to them that with this charge, they can move on. Of course, you can never come back from the loss of your loved one, but they will need to do what they need to do. They want to be able to celebrate his life knowing what happened and now they know.”

The conviction comes more than a month after Quinata’s girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked, was found guilty for her part in the killing.

Prosecutors have said Sked had jumped on Sanchez to greet him the night of the murder and that Quinata got upset.

Sanchez was found dead April 3, 2021, inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak. A hammer and pair of scissors were also found at the scene next to Sanchez's body. Investigators said he was bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed at least 23 times.

The jury, however, was unable to reach a decision on the charge of aggravated assault and the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Rapadas told the court prosecutors intend to pursue those charges against Quinata at another trial.

“I am glad the family has gotten this second measure of justice. I am happy for them. They’ve been patient with the trial,” he said. “He was convicted of the most serious charge, so we are not disappointed.”

His sentencing will be held later. Sked also awaits sentencing.

It's not certain if Quinata will appeal.

“Quinata never admitted, he never confessed to anything. He does claim that he was not involved. I never asked him whether he did it or not,” said defense attorney Peter Santos. “He has always pointed the finger at Sked that she was the one that did everything.”

Santos said he has yet to decide if the defense will appeal the murder conviction.

“It wasn’t a slam-dunk decision,” he said. “It sounds like an inconsistent verdict."

Deliberations

It took the jury 14 days to deliberate and return with a verdict.

The jurors initially appeared to be deadlocked and unable to reach a decision.

That resulted in Judge Vernon Perez giving them a supplemental jury instruction commonly known as an Allen charge.

An Allen charge refers to jury instructions given to a hung jury urging them to agree on a verdict, according to Cornell Law.

The jury spent the following days listening again to the recordings of witness testimony and looking at the evidence presented during trial.

The jurors started with a majority finding Quinata not guilty before they returned with the unanimous decision, Santos said

Santos said he asked the jury why they could not reach a verdict on the charges.

“The answer I got is that the government never placed the hammer in Rudy’s hands," he said.