A man pleaded guilty to tying up, brutally beating and starving two teenage boys last year.

David Michael Martinez Quinata held back tears as he pleaded guilty to four counts each of child abuse and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Quinata and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta were accused last September of tying up two boys, ages 13 and 16. The couple was accused of punching and kicking the minors multiple times and keeping them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

Quinata and Nauta both appeared in court before Judge Maria Cenzon to enter a plea of guilty to the charges. Before doing so, the victims' guardian ad litem, the attorney representing them in the case, Daniel Somerfleck, assured the court that the boys were aware of and accepted the plea, despite the suffering they endured.

“These boys suffered tremendously at the hands of this individual (Quinata) and co-defendant (Nauta). To say it was cruel does not sum up the facts in this case. The only word that I can say that comes near to describing it is that they were victims of torture,” Somerfleck said. “Both of these boys have suffered greatly, both physically and emotionally. They both suffer serious emotional disturbance as a result of the torture that was inflicted upon them. I believe the physical damage, other than the scarring, has subsided at this point but nonetheless, they remain having scars from this event and they have a lot of angst.”

Following Somerfleck's remarks, Cenzon proceeded to read the terms of the plea agreement. Quinata pleaded guilty to each charge individually. As he did so, Quinata could be seen in the courtroom holding back tears.

Quinata pleaded guilty to four counts each of child abuse and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies and other charges of aggravated assault. Special allegations of a deadly weapon used were dismissed.

He faces between three and six years in prison which will be determined at the sentencing hearing set for April 3.

Nauta

After Cenzon accepted Quinata's plea, Nauta was called to plead guilty as well. But before her plea, Somerfleck said that “she carried more responsibility” in the incident.

“To say she has a cold heart would be an understatement, as the boys incurred severe torture as a result of her actions,” Somerfleck added.

However, Cenzon ended up not taking Nauta's plea because her proposed sentence was a departure from Quinata's - even though she was considered to be more culpable.

Nauta's attorney, Peter Santos, assistant alternate public defender, attempted to explain the lower sentence was because she cooperated with the government in prosecuting Quinata. However, Cenzon wanted to hear the reasons from the prosecutor who sent the offer.

The prosecutor who sent the offer was not present at the hearing. That led Cenzon to delay accepting Nauta's guilty plea to another date.

Arrest

Quinata and Nauta were arrested and charged after one of the victims was spotted by a witness walking along Wusstig Road and Chalan Eskuela wearing what appeared to be patched-up underwear last August.

While the child spoke to the witnesses, Quinata then drove up and said he was trying to teach the boy a lesson, documents state.

The 13-year-old initially told authorities his injuries came from playing basketball and falling off the couch while sleeping, but then his older brother, the 16-year-old, said Quinata bound him with rope for three days while Nauta allegedly watched. He was told he was not allowed to have any food or water or to use the bathroom, documents stated.

Nauta first told officers the boys tied each other up before allegedly admitting Quinata tied them up. Nauta, however, was accused of assaulting and tying up one of the boys for touching the “good food” in the refrigerator, documents stated.