Rudy Fegurgur Quinata, the man on trial for the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez, sat inside a Superior Court of Guam courtroom listening to the prosecution alleging that he’s to blame for Sanchez’s death.

But defense attorney Peter Santos said Joyner Scott Sked, the woman who was with him that night and who was convicted of murder last month, told the jury that she is the lone killer.

“What will make sense is that Joyner alone bludgeoned and stabbed Mr. Sanchez,” said Santos during opening statements. “Rudy ran away in fear and when he was caught, he said, ‘Joyner did it.’ She also told police she did it. He also said, ‘I wanted to turn myself in to police’ and he was trying to turn himself in. He was tired of running because of what she did.”

Trial began Thursday before Judge Vernon Perez.

“You are going to hear evidence about Joyner Sked being a psychopath. Not with just Rudy but with others. You are going to hear she physically abused Rudy. You are going to hear that there was one incident where they were both arrested but the judge dismissed Rudy’s charges because there was no basis,” he said. “The police, in their investigation … they asked what, but they never really asked why or how. That’s what is going to be missing here. The police had at their disposal a mountain of evidence of the past history of Joyner Sked but didn’t pay attention to it. They also knew Rudy and made terrible assumptions.”

Prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas told the jury that Quinata killed the former mayor, recalling witness testimony that Sanchez was dropping a friend off at the village mayor’s office on April 1 of last year before he ran into Quinata and Sked.

“Sked signaled Daniel to stop. He saw her and stopped. He got out to greet the two. Sked was excited to see him. She ran over and jumped on him to kiss him. The defendant was not happy. There was almost a fight. The three got into the car and left,” Rapadas said.

Sked had testified during her trial that they went to Malesso' to drink beer before heading back to Quinata’s shack where they were intimate with one another.

Sked had denied any involvement in the murder.

“Flash forward to April 3, 2021, defendant’s half-sister was worried and saw a suspicious car in front of his shack. She went to check. She knocked on the door. When she received no answer, she became worried. She tried to push on the door and saw it was locked. She also saw blood on the floor in front of the door. The door was locked with a padlock. She went next door to the neighbor and told him what she saw and he called police,” he said. “GPD did come that evening. Officers saw the lock and couldn’t get in. They saw the blood. They borrowed a step ladder. Officers saw a space between the wall and ceiling and looked and saw what turned out to be the lifeless body of Daniel. He was bludgeoned and stabbed to death with a hammer and scissors near his body.”

Sanchez was stabbed 23 times, according to the medical examiner.

Rapadas asked the jury to find Quinata guilty of murder among other charges.

Trial continues with the government calling its witnesses to include the police officers who responded to the scene.