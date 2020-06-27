The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority board of directors voted to approve the appointment of John Quinata as the executive manager of GIAA during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Friday. Quinata previously served as the deputy executive manager at GIAA.

Quinata replaces Tom Ada, who served in the position for a year and a half before resigning on Monday.

No official reason has been given for Ada’s resignation.

The board approved a salary of $154,979 for Quinata, the same salary as was paid to Ada.

“We are looking forward to your continued leadership,” board Chairman Brian Bamba said after the board approved Quinata for the post.

Ricky Hernandez, who most recently served as deputy administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, was approved by the board to serve as the deputy executive manager of GIAA at a salary of $140,066.

Hernandez will officially assume the position on July 6, Quinata said.

“I want to thank Sen. Quinata for his faith and trust he has in me and his support,” said Hernandez, adding he is excited to work with the GIAA board and the Guam Visitors Bureau “so we can get the airport back to where we were a few months ago.”

“We will be sure to get to a point where we can not only sustain and survive but where we can grow and built our abilities,” he said.