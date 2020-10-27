More than 40 election workers still need to be recruited for a one-day job that pays $200, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said on Monday.

Election workers will not have custody of the ballot, and will mainly assist in curbside voting or ensuring health and safety protocols are followed during the Nov. 3 Election Day, Pangelinan said.

Those who are currently receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and want to take on this one-day job with GEC, the first $150 stipend from GEC will not count toward their weekly income when claiming for PUA, according to Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola. This means they can receive both PUA and the GEC stipend.

Of the total 150 election workers needed, GEC so far has been able to hire and train some 110 and still needs to hire more than 40.

That would give GEC extra personnel in case not all of the 150 election workers, as well as 335 precinct officials, shows up on Election Day.

Right now, every time a recruited precinct official backs out, that position is filled with a recruited election worker and the numbers keep changing on a daily basis.

Anyone who wants to apply is encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791, or visit their website at gec.guam.gov to download the application.

The application for both a precinct official and election worker is the same, so the applicant needs to specify which position they are applying for.

Precinct officials will have "custody of the ballot" so they are paid more.

A precinct official's stipend is $450. Of that amount, $350 comes from local funds, while $100 comes from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding.

Election workers, meanwhile, will not have custody of the ballot, and will assist in the safe conduct of curbside voting and/or doing voter screening for temperature, ensuring everyone wears masks and is social distancing, among other things.

Their $200 stipend comes from CARES Act funding.

There are some 30,000 private sector workers who have been laid off, furloughed or had work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pangelinan said GovGuam employees who file for administrative leave may also get the $200 stipend should they decide to take the one-day job on Election Day as an election worker.

Training for both election workers and precinct officials continues every night at the GEC office.

More than 10K early votes

The number of early votes surpassed the 10,000 mark on Monday and represents about 18% of Guam's registered voters as of Oct. 15, based on GEC data.

The last day of early voting is Friday, Oct. 30.

After that, voters need to wait for Election Day on Nov. 3 to cast their ballot.

Curbside voting at the GEC office does not require an appointment anymore.

However, those who want to vote at the GEC office, on the third floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña, are still encouraged to make an appointment by calling 477-9791.

GEC has provided more parking spaces for those voting in-office. Voters can now park behind the Staywell Building beside the GCIC Building, Pangelinan said.