Efforts to try to cancel or scale back the Aug. 29 primary elections over a few number of candidates are a race against time, because ballot printing begins soon and mailing out absentee ballots is set for July 15.

At noon today, the Guam Election Commission will ratify the candidates for the primary elections.

Some candidacy filings may not end up on the official list of candidates, if GEC determines they do not meet the requirements, including a lack of petition signatures, or if they voluntarily withdraw their name from the list.

The ratification will be followed by the batched drawing of lots to determine the order in which candidates' names appear on the ballot.

Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative committee with oversight of elections, said he's weighing the options for scaling back the primaries since there's limited races this year.

Others are calling for the cancellation of this year's primaries altogether given the small number of contested races and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators: 'The parties should foot the bill'

Sen. Clynton Ridgell on Thursday said it is likely too late at this stage to introduce any type of meaningful election reform for this election cycle, but not too late for the Democrat or Republican parties to shoulder the costs.

"That said, I do believe that the parties should foot the bill for the primary," Ridgell, a Democrat, said.

Holding the primary elections costs taxpayers some $365,000, based on data from GEC.

Part of that cost is printing the separate ballot for the public auditor race, for $50,000, and San Agustin said this could be one area where public funds can be saved. Incumbent Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz is running with no challenger, and so are a handful of mayors.

Ridgell said he's interested in eliminating the primary, "but only if we can allow for the realistic and meaningful participation of independent and third-party candidates."

"Eliminating the primary altogether without doing this could prevent more people from running for office," he said. "As it is now, anyone can run in either party without any approval from that party."

Republican Sen. James Moylan said the primary elections should be cancelled this year.

Future primaries, he said, should be funded by each of the political parties and not the taxpayers.

Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada said as of this time, they have not been able to reach out to the Democrat leadership to get their input on the primary election.

The Republicans have 16 potential senatorial bets vying for 15 slots. The Democrats have 15 potential senatorial candidates.

Drawing by batch

The first batch of drawings at 12:30 p.m. will be for candidates for mayors of Asan, Umatac, Merizo, Inarajan, Talofofo and Yona, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The second batch, at 1 p.m., will be for candidates for mayors of Agana Heights, Tamuning, Yigo-Democrats and Yigo-Republicans, as well as candidates for Yigo vice mayor-Republicans.

At 1:30 p.m., the drawing of lots will be for Democrat candidates for congressional delegate and senators.

The 2 p.m. drawing will be for Republican senatorial seats.