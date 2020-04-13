Most Popular
Articles
- $861K in tax refund checks in the mail this week
- Governor: Road closures effective Saturday
- Church cluster reports 7 cases
- Fleet commander visits COVID-19-stricken carrier
- GovGuam staffers gather for poker
- Road closures begin today
- BREAKING NEWS: 1-year-old baby tests positive for COVID-19
- 6 Guam kids test positive
- Authorities trying to determine fiery object falling from sky over Guam
- Health care workers, a flight crew member, golfers, hotel birthday partygoers, among Guam's COVID-19 patients, carriers
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
It has never been in doubt that Guam workers qualify for the federal programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARE… Read more
Ombre Ga'Chong
- Lee P. Webber
Did anyone else find it interesting that the recent "emergency" session of the Guam Legislature really didn't accomplish anything? Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
(Editor's note: The author sent this as an open letter to the senators of the 35th Legislature.) Read more