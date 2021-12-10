Radiation exposure legislation now includes Guam

Guam has been included in legislation that passed the House Judiciary Committee that would allow qualified island residents to seek radiation exposure compensation, Del. Michael San Nicolas announced Thursday evening.

The legislation, H.R. 5338, now states radiation exposure compensation covers the following areas: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Guam.

"After working with two different primary authors in both the 116th and 117th Congress, we are finally at a place to bring this to a full vote by the House of Representatives," said San Nicolas, who originally co-sponsored the legislation.

He acknowledged "the advocacy of PARS Guam over many years for bringing passionate voice and advocacy to this issue."

The Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors, or PARS, is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization that advocates for the inclusion of Guam as a downwinder area under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, according to a press release.

Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Bert Schreiber, in a sworn affidavit, noted that Guam's radiation exposure during the nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands - from 1946 to 1958 – was "off the charts" on scales measuring radiation exposure. Information related to exposure in Guam was classified until the 1990s.

PARS President Robert Celestial discovered the unclassified documents and pursued the affidavit from Schreiber.

After a congressionally mandated investigation, the National Academies of Science concluded in a 2002 published report that Guam should be included as a "downwinder" under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.