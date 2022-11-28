Raffle winner receives new car

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Jeff Jones, president and COO, and Jay Jones, senior vice president, of Triple J Enterprises, along with members of the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, also known the Pink Ladies, present the keys to a brand new car to Mr. and Mrs. Nestor Catangay, winners of a Thanksgiving raffle benefiting the GMHVA at Triple J's main showroom in Upper Tumon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Courtesy of Triple J

A local family is now the owners of a brand-new car, which was given as the grand prize for a Thanksgiving raffle that benefited the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, Triple J Enterprises announced in a press release.

After the raffle that took place Nov. 17 at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, Nestor Catangay was invited to receive the keys to his Kia Seltos Friday from members of the GMHVA and Triple J.

Triple J contributed the 2023 Kia Seltos to the annual raffle, as a way to support the association's efforts to purchase life support equipment for the GMH respiratory department.

The event raised more than $167,000 in funds for the GMHVA, Triple J said in the release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you