Raffle winner receives new car

A local family is now the owners of a brand-new car, which was given as the grand prize for a Thanksgiving raffle that benefited the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, Triple J Enterprises announced in a press release.

After the raffle that took place Nov. 17 at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, Nestor Catangay was invited to receive the keys to his Kia Seltos Friday from members of the GMHVA and Triple J.

Triple J contributed the 2023 Kia Seltos to the annual raffle, as a way to support the association's efforts to purchase life support equipment for the GMH respiratory department.

The event raised more than $167,000 in funds for the GMHVA, Triple J said in the release.