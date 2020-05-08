Federal agents who executed search warrants at a medical supplier's business on Guam and Saipan were looking to seize financial, shipping, phone and business transaction records related to a product that is being marketed in parts of the world as a "blocker" against the virus that causes COVID-19.

But while it was being sold on Guam and in other Pacific islands as a virus buster, the product is a "pesticide" and uses a chemical that's harmful to human health, according to records.

The product that has prompted the raid at the facilities of MedPharm Inc. on Guam and Saipan is called SDS Blocker CL-40. The product was marketed on Guam as a "personal space sanitizer, deodorizer and shield of protection from viruses, germs and pollen." The product releases a chemical packaged as a packet that's hung with a lanyard close to the chest.

MedPharm issued a statement Thursday afternoon that it is cooperating fully with all law enforcement authorities.

A local distributor, which MedPharm didn't name but is identified in a court document related to the search warrant, provided the product to MedPharm, the company stated.

“We take these matters very seriously and we are cooperating fully with all authorities,” said Rene H. Ramos, president of MedPharm Inc. “Once we were informed by the federal authorities that the product supplied by a local distributor did not meet federal standards, we immediately took action and removed the product from our inventory.

“This is an isolated event specifically related to the sale of the SDS Blocker product we purchased locally and sold via our wholesale company. The warrant was not related to any other items or operations involving our company. The prescription drugs dispensed in all our pharmacies are legitimate, U.S. sourced and manufactured under strict FDA regulatory compliance.”

Homeland Security Investigations

Federal agents served the search warrant Tuesday at MedPharm's compound which includes a pharmacy and a warehouse in Dededo. The Saipan raid at a MedPharm business location also occurred earlier this week.

"The warrant that was executed at our warehouse location in Guam and Saipan relates to a product called SDS Blocker," the company stated. MedPharm's statement was released through the law firm of Charles McDonald.

The product was marketed and sold to MedPharm as an over-the-counter item by a local Guam distributor which MedPharm didn't name.

According to a document, R&R Distributor was named in the search warrant.

R&R shares the same phone number used in Todu Guam fliers and announcements on social media. Former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who is affiliated with Todu Guam, said he doesn't have any role in R&R.

Rodriguez answered the phone number that's listed in the R&R flier that advertises SDS Blocker CL-40.

A request for comment to R&R by email didn't lead to a response as of this story's publication.

AG conducted consumer investigation

The product "creates a 1-meter protective shield of CIO2," according to the flier that the Guam attorney general's office looked into as part of its own investigation.

At this time, we can confirm that we conducted a consumer protection investigation into a product that was marketed as creating an “atmospheric shield against germs, viruses, bacteria,” said Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Guam attorney general's office.

The outcome of that investigation was not released.

The flier lists R&R Distributors at 125 Tun Jesus Crisostomo Street, Tamuning, as the exclusive distributor of the SDS Blocker CL-40 on Guam, Hawaii "and the Pacific islands."

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound with the formula ClO2 that, according to the product's flier, is in the product. The product is being advertised as something that releases a virus fighter in the air that "creates a 1-meter protective shield of CIO2."

FDA warnings

The FDA on April 8 reiterated its previous warnings about products that contain chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. “Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn.

"The FDA reminds consumers to be cautious of websites and stores selling products that claim to prevent, mitigate, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19. Fraudulent COVID-19 products may come in many varieties, including dietary supplements and other foods, as well as products purporting to be drugs, medical devices or vaccines," the FDA stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also warned against chlorine dioxide as a purported cure for cancer and autism.

Chlorine dioxide, in tablet form, is used to fight bacteria in water or clean water systems.

MedPharm is a leading supplier, wholesaler and distributor of quality health care products, including medical equipment and supplies, dental equipment and supplies, radiological and laboratory equipment and supplies, as well as pharmaceutical and biomed engineering services to the South Pacific islands including Guam, Saipan, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Palau, Fiji and Western and American Samoa.