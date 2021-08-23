Rain floods parts of the island

What started as a relatively clear morning was interrupted by thunderstorms that dumped more than an inch of rain in some parts of the island.

It was enough for the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory.

The advisory is primarily for the eastern side of the island. It's in effect until 1:30 p.m. A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen as of 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area, resulting in minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Andersen AFB, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, and Asan.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The GHS/OCD remind the community to be alert for possible additional advisories and practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.