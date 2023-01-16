Editor's note: The Indigo Music Festival, a two-day outdoor event held at the Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña, wrapped up Saturday evening. The Guam Daily Post was on hand to capture some of the best moments from the weekend concert, which entertained thousands despite inclement weather and featured performances by world-renowned bands, including local musicians, first-time visitors and returning acts.
Rain, music wash away the blues at Indigo Music Festival
Jonah Benavente
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of stealing bank card for meth
- Anthony Herrera Mendiola, II
- Governor declares emergency to continue local SNAP expansion
- Unexploded ordnance found on Route 15
- AG's new charging practice faces resistance from judge
- Dejapa tests positive for meth after getting delayed sentence
- Man set to plead guilty in kidnapping allegedly made contact with accuser
- AG withdraws pending plea deals
- Man stabbed at Dededo skate park
- Girl, 13, accuses man of touching her 'private parts'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
The Guam Strategy
- Carl T.C. Gutierrez | For The Guam Daily Post
Visitor industry yield is often narrowly misinterpreted as cash returns on capital investment. And while that number is certainly critical to … Read moreGuam’s visitor industry: Making it count
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God