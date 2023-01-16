Editor's note: The Indigo Music Festival, a two-day outdoor event held at the Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña, wrapped up Saturday evening. The Guam Daily Post was on hand to capture some of the best moments from the weekend concert, which entertained thousands despite inclement weather and featured performances by world-renowned bands, including local musicians, first-time visitors and returning acts.

