Rains expected through weekend

The heavy rains and overall inclement weather that Guam has experienced over the last few days are expected to remain through the weekend and possibly until Monday, according to Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Guam.

“We could have little bit of a dry phase here and there, but it's going to be generally showery and wet this weekend. That's really in response to Typhoon Lan, which is well north of the region. That's going to be making landfall possibly at Japan early next week,” Aydlett said Friday.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense announced Sunday that the NWS Guam Weather Forecast Office was monitoring a tropical system known as Invest 94W. That system was expected to become better organized as the week progressed, leading to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

However, there was another disturbance developing in the Pacific, but well north of the Marianas. It's this disturbance, once known as Invest 95W, that ended up absorbing Invest 94W and becoming Typhoon Lan over the last couple days, according to Aydlett.

“That typhoon is to our north and it's really pulling the monsoon over the region, including Guam, (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Yap and Palau,” Aydlett said.

Next week may bring better weather. It appears the monsoon pattern will gradually weaken as Lan pulls away from the region, according to Aydlett.

“And then, we'll get more into lighter trade winds. So, some drier weather. But of course, it's wet season. We have a lot of things competing for attention in the region. So stay up to date with the weather forecast, especially as we go up to next week,” Aydlett said.

He advised residents and motorists to “play it safe” and to drive safely, noting that periodic heavy downpours can lead to quick runoff on the streets and in low-lying areas, creeks and rivers.

“And reconsider plans if you have outdoor activities this weekend,” Aydlett said.