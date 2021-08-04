Weeks of heavy rains have not only flooded roadways, but also highlighted the need to repair leaky roofs in some of Guam's public buildings, including the Tamuning Gym.

"It's leaking so bad," Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said, referring to at least 25 holes in the roof of the Tamuning Gym.

Buckets, trash bin lids and other containers lined the gym's floors to catch the rainwater from the leaking roof.

"They were previously patched up and repaired, but it's gotten worse. It's really time to do a major renovation and repair," the Tamuning mayor said.

Community activities, such as regular Zumba classes, are held outside the gym, but when it rains, the gym serves as a refuge, the mayor said, however, people also have to watch out for the leaky roof.

Rivera said she just received a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior approving a $385,000 grant for what she described as "much-needed renovation and repair" of the Tamuning Gym.

"I'm thankful for the Interior grant and the governor and the lieutenant governor for helping us find the funding to get this repaired. The community has been looking forward to using the gym again for a lot of tournaments and other community activities," Rivera said.

Down south, the Inalåhan senior center, which for years had cracks in the roof, escaped the brunt of the recent round of heavy rains.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said, had it not been for the repairs in June, the senior center would have been filled with rainwater by now.

"I was told the center had the problem since 2012 and, when the Post did a story about this in June this year, Public Health paid for the repairs. They were completed just weeks ago," Chargualaf said.

Twenty-five to 30 senior citizens received services at the village senior center prior to the pandemic, he said. The mayor said he would want an extra air filtration system for the center.

Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said the senior centers with the highest number of concerns are the ones in Dededo, Tamuning and Sinajana.

He said all senior citizen centers and adult day care centers are scheduled to reopen on Oct. 1, or when Guam returns to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4, whichever comes first.

The Tamuning senior center still needs to be retiled and its restrooms and kitchen need repairs, all in a little over a month before the target reopening.

The pandemic, which shut down the senior center to the elderly, would have been a good time for the repairs, the mayor said, but the funding for these projects was just released.

Prior to the pandemic, there were 140 to 160 seniors attending the activities at the Tamuning senior center, out of more than 200 registered, Rivera said.

"Many of them want to come back to the senior center. It's not so much the bingo, because they already play bingo at the private halls, but it's more about interacting with others and participating in the programs we hold for them," the Tamuning mayor said.

Council Vice President Robert Hofmann said, while the Sinajana senior center has small cracks in the joints, they're not causing rainwater to come in, but he said he would have them repaired when fiscal 2022 funds come in.

The Sinajana Gym, he said, won't be open to the general public until Guam is back to PCOR4. Many of the mayors have either not reopened their gyms or reopened them with limited hours, he said.

The restroom for the Sinajana Gym is also being used by contractors for the ongoing construction of the Arts Hall, he said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed senior citizen centers to reopen as early as July 1, but the mayors' council said it needed more time to prepare the centers, including the need to reconfigure the rooms to accommodate social distancing and the need to make sure the frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and coffee percolators, are addressed in reopening plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"While we want to open the centers for the manåmko', we want to make sure we got all issues addressed because the last thing we want is to reopen and then when we have COVID cases, do we shut the whole thing down again?" Sablan said.

Mayors also are waiting for DPHSS to install air filtration systems at the senior centers.

There are a number of seniors who have not been vaccinated, the mayors said.

"We cannot force anyone to get vaccinated," MCOG's Sablan said.

There are ongoing surveys of senior citizens, who are being asked whether they are willing to go back to the senior citizen centers in their villages and what their concerns are when it comes to the reopening of the centers.

In Sinajana, the enrollment for the senior center is at about 160, and the center's capacity is 144, the mayor said. Prior to the pandemic, 45 to 60 seniors were at the center regularly and, during special times, there were up to 90 seniors there.

Hofmann said some senior citizens are not comfortable being close to other people, so social distancing is something the mayors have to consider when reopening the centers.