Rainy Christmas forecast

The holiday weekend is expected to be a rainy one, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office. On Thursday, the weather advisory noted that rainfall was expected in the coming days.

Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist from the Guam Forecast Office, explained officials are watching two separate weather features to impact the Mariana Islands.

“The first is a weak tropical disturbance pushing just west of the Marianas on Friday, which brought showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds late Thursday and early Friday. Heavy weather associated with this disturbance is clearing out as clouds thin and winds subside,” he said.

Aydlett said the second feature is a decaying cold front arriving from the North Pacific that will reach the islands this weekend.

“This is commonly known as a shear line. Clouds and showers will approach along the leading edge late this weekend or early next week, with stronger winds pushing in from the north behind the boundary. This will keep a breezy and showery pattern in place through early week.”

Residents should stay posted for weather updates.

“While a 'washout' is not expected, brief periods of locally heavy showers are possible with some bouts of sunshine and gusty winds,” said Aydlett. “If on the beach or in the water, play it safe, as this is the start of the windy season, a time of higher waves and stronger currents.”

NWS WFO issued a special weather statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. According to the advisory, an unsettled pattern is expected for the Marianas through the Christmas weekend.

A weak tropical disturbance, Invest Area 94W, located southeast of Eauripik, will move northward toward the Marianas, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region through Friday night.

Additionally, the shear line referenced by Aydlett will drift south toward the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Friday night and Saturday. A wet, unsettled pattern is expected for the Marianas into next week.

Latest model guidance varies on expected rainfall, but showers are expected to peak across the region into Christmas Eve, then slowly diminish through early next week.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible.

Local weather forecasts could change over the next couple of days as these systems evolve and timing becomes more certain, NWS advised. Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action if there is an increase in expected rainfall amounts.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense advise the community to stay up to date with the latest information and watch for additional advisories in the coming days.