Seungho “Sunny” Kang is a 17-year-old inventor who has worked hard the last few years bringing his visions to life. Now he has U.S. patents for four of his inventions.

“I’ve always enjoyed making things and building stuff. I think it’s interesting to solve the problems along the way when I am doing that. So I think inventing things are very fun,” said the junior who attends St. John's School.

Each of Kang’s inventions was aimed at making life easier and helping others in the community.

Kang spent years on the projects, designing, researching, testing, and building prototypes to get to this point. He has invented a bookshelf with the avid reader in mind, a rescue system for ships, a blinds system to conserve energy in homes and a sewer/storm drainage system.

The ideas for his inventions came from trying to solve problems he saw at home and in the community.

Kang came up with the idea for the sewer/storm drainage system, after witnessing local roads flooded with water and debris preventing water from entering the drain.

“When I usually go to school. we pass this section of road to our school and sometimes when it rains, that part of the road floods. I thought, 'What if there was a better system to effectively stop flooding?'” Kang said.

He has been working on the storm drain invention since 2019. Part of the work included studying Guam’s drainage problem.

“I feel like I became an expert on Guam's drains while doing this research. I'm doing research alone, but I hope many people in Guam will be interested in Guam's drains. And I'm sure that the solution of this problem will be the driving force against the destruction of Guam's ecosystem,” Kang said.

Kang’s sewer/storm drainage system incorporates a spring and filter which prevents debris from settling on the drain and allow water to pass through.

Ship rescue system

The idea for the ship rescue system came from the Sewol ferry accident off of Jindo island in South Korea, which claimed 304 lives, almost all of them children.

“The ship capsized and people weren’t able to get out because of the pressure differences between the inside of the ship and the outside, so people couldn’t break the glass doors to escape, it was a big problem,” Kang said.

Kang built an escape window hatch which remains locked until water filling the ship triggers a mechanism built into the hatch to detect pressure differences.

“Through buoyancy it would unlock itself so that people could just pop it out,” said Kang. “I thought about how to overcome that problem of pressure differences. I thought we could use that idea so that people can easily escape.”

It took a year for Kang to secure some of the patents while others took two years and now he hopes to start working on implementing the solutions in real-life settings.

“And try to help our community, as well as the entire world,” Kang said.

In fact, Kang has already begun to share his inventions with the world. He has competed in invention competitions in Canada, Europe and Taiwan.

“I was able to participate in a lot of competitions in inventions. I was able to show my inventions to other countries as well and share my solutions to certain problems with other countries,” Kang said.

He has also shared his storm drain invention with the Guam Legislature.

The feedback he received helped Kang to improve his inventions and he has taken many opportunities to grow as an inventor.

Kang is also a physics enthusiast who has participated in Harvard University and University of Oxford summer camps.

“For the Harvard summer camp, I was able to get more information regarding physics and learn more about physics that I wasn’t able to in school at my grade level. In the Oxford camp, I was able to learn about engineering and was able to meet with other people and present about different topics in engineering."

Kang said attending camps and competitions helped to fuel his passion for solving problems with his inventions.