Guam’s justice system needs to be tough on drunken drivers.

The editorial is on point and articulates a problem of abuser rehabilitation well. However, the end of the editorial points out that this has been an ongoing problem recognized by Judge Sukola. Unfortunately, our community doesn’t want to look at the problem with an inclusive lens: the amount of alcohol that is sold on this island is part of the problem as much as its wide availability. The accessibility of alcohol is part of our problem.

The fallout of this situation impacts each taxpayer as the cost of rehabilitation of alcohol, drug and other abusers is the burden of taxpayers, not usually the offenders.

(The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center currently does not charge for any of its Drug & Alcohol Services. Walk-in individuals may avail of the ASAM Assessment. However, those with health insurance coverage will be referred to their primary physician for further care. - https://gbhwc.guam.gov/services/drug-alcohol-treatment)

Additionally, the number of sexual assault cases appearing in the news is often linked to alcohol and drug abuse as was revealed in some of the Catholic Church sex abuse cases but also in the too frequent horror stories that appear in the local news.

If our community accepts that alcohol is sold freely and rejoices at the legalization of marijuana use on Guam, thus making the root cause of many of the abusive behavior legal, how do we expect the health of our community to improve?

These may be subjects your newspaper could explore: On the one hand, to raise awareness and, on the other, to engage the Guam community in a conversation that may influence positive change and improve our community.

Thank you for your informative newspaper. I wish you and your team much success as you continue to grow The Guam Daily Post in quality content.

---

Philippe Gerling is the general manager of Nissan Guam