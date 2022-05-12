Nearly 2,000 Guam Department of Education employees will get a significant pay bump to close out the school year.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved, with one change, recommended raises for workers covered under the government's educator pay plan - which, according to a memorandum filed by the Department of Administration, covers 1,925 GDOE teachers, special program consultants, teacher mentors, school administrators, counselors and librarians.

The change would increase the average salary of a certified teacher from $48,951 to $58,741.20, according to information provided in DOA's memo to the governor. According to a release from Leon Guerrero's office, the raises will take effect May 23.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We appreciate the work our teachers and school administrators do every day, not just one week of the year, and our approval of the salary adjustment recommendations represents our full commitment to realizing their value and vitality in our island community," Leon Guerrero said, noting the raises were planned "since the earliest days of our administration."

Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are seeking a second term in office in this year's gubernatorial election.

The review was authorized by lawmakers in the current GovGuam budget law, which directed the governor to submit an implementation plan that adjusts educator compensation by Sept. 30. On Wednesday, DOA submitted its recommended changes to Leon Guerrero.

The governor approved three classes of salary increases:

• 20%: in a base salary increase to the educator "pay plan structure."

• 15%: in a new "work pay differential" for school principals at all levels.

• 10%: in a new "work pay differential" for assistant school principals at all levels.

DOA's recommended base raise was 16%, but was increased to 20% in a footnote Leon Guerrero wrote above her signature approving the changes to the pay plan. The department explained that its 16% figure excluded "uncredentialed but professionally qualified teachers."

"If, however, this group were included in the market rate comparison, because of their separated pay scale, an increase of 20% would be required to move all pay grades to the market average (50th percentile)," DOA wrote.

Leon Guerrero also adopted a recommendation for the class of government workers to receive "an annual structure adjustment of at least 3% to 5%," along with a more comprehensive wage study every three years.

True cost not disclosed

As of press time, neither the governor's office nor GDOE has provided estimated budgetary impacts requested by The Guam Daily Post, but it will certainly be in the tens of millions of dollars.

DOA's memorandum estimated the 20% raise to be a more than $30.4 million annual cost. That calculation, however, does not include the cost of the two new differential pay benefits extended to administrators.

The public school system reported a $9 million budgetary shortfall in local appropriations late last year, even after applying COVID-19 federal relief funds to cover an initial $45 million appropriations gap.

Funds to cover the cost of the raises during the rest of the fiscal year will come from GDOE, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications told the Post, adding that Leon Guerrero does not have transfer authority over the public school system currently.

"Our teachers have been at the front lines to keep our mission of educating our kids going throughout the pandemic, and it took a lot of courage, adjustment, and persistence to get through the past two years," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who will soon be leaving the post after a decade. "This pay increase will help keep our educators moving forward and help to retain school leaders so that we can continue our recovery in the years ahead."

Pay disparities

The average salary of a GDOE teacher is 29% below the national average. DOA, however, noted the figure may be "misleading," because most employed as a Teacher 1 "are mostly temporary hires and do not receive any salary increment benefits, thus skewing the 29% lag for all teachers combined."

The pay disparity varies. The public school system's most senior teachers earn between 8% below and 11% above the national average salary.

Guam's principals and assistant principals earn, typically, 21% less than the national average, DOA stated.

Employees under the plan earn salaries ranging from $28,667 to $122,892, based on their position and education credentials.

For instance, nine GDOE workers are classified as Teacher 1-A, the lowest-paid position on the plan. These employees hold an emergency-certified position with the least level of college education allowed to be an instructor. A school principal, who can earn substantially more, must have at least a master's degree, in addition to years of supervisory experience and school administration training.

GDOE also has about 1,452 workers under the government's general pay plan.

"Positions and employees that fall under the GPP will be assessed subsequent to this proposal, and recommendations will be made accordingly to the governor by the DOA," the department noted.