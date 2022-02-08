Although Adelup has committed to implementing a salary increase for public school teachers, its proposed budget recently submitted to the Legislature does not include funding for raises.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post on Monday that similar raises for nurses and law enforcement officers are found in the budget request, because they have been implemented and their costs calculated.

The Department of Administration has been tasked to update the pay classifications for public school educators. The process is ongoing, Paco-San Agustin said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Jan. 27, Sanjay Sharma, vice president of the Guam Federation of Teachers, wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero seeking an update on the progress of the pay study and a timetable to submit the plan for either legislative consideration or an alternative form of enactment.

Pay raises for government nurses and law enforcement personnel were adjusted through gubernatorial action, though legislative attempts were made to increase nurses' salaries in the current senatorial term.

"Teachers have faced unprecedented demands for the profession during the last two years," Sharma wrote. "On top of these demands, Guam's average pay for teachers severely lags behind the national average, and it is getting further behind with many school districts providing recent increases to their teachers."

Guam public school teachers are among the third-lowest paid in the nation, earning on average $43,992 a year.

In response, then-acting Gov. Josh Tenorio said Guam's educators are among the finest in the nation, and that a "meaningful investment" in educators has the power of generational transformation and can secure a prosperous future for the island.

"The adjustments for nurses and law enforcement officers have taken a considerable amount of time, and now our resources are focused on the educator pay plan," Tenorio wrote last week. "DOA is working collaboratively with the Guam Department of Education to see through its completion. As discussed with the Superintendent of Education, we intend to implement the recommendations of the study as soon as they are finalized and issued."

While it may be a challenge to find funding for unbudgeted raises, the Leon Guerrero administration has been able to implement initial salary increases for government nurses and law enforcement officers without specific appropriations to do so.

Officer-related raises were expected to cost $16 million for base salary adjustments for just the remainder of this fiscal year, according to DOA Director Edward Birn. Differential pay bonuses and overtime, which are calculated on base salaries, would also be increased.

Sen. Mary Torres unsuccessfully attempted to fund $4.4 million in additional nurse pay into the current fiscal year's budget.

It remains to be seen how much raises for teachers will cost, as the total is dependent on the pending recommendations for the exact increase in base salaries, and how potential reclassification of a position's current salary grades and steps would affect teacher pay as well.