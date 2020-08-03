Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, a local nonprofit organization focused on spreading awareness on the effects of climate change on islanders, announced the launch of the print edition of a sustainable-food-geared cookbook titled “Fanggai’ase - A Plant Based Cookbook and Guide for the Marianas.”

The book is available for purchase in all Pay-Less Supermarkets on Guam.

“One of our missions is to sound the alarm and bring awareness to the issue of climate change and our island and to really institute community-based solutions and to uplift our culture in the process of that,” said Moñeka De Oro, an MCCA Just Transition Policy and Curriculum fellow.

Fanggai’ase is CHamoru for “a call to action to be collectively compassionate,” Moñeka De Oro said.

One way people can take action on climate change is by addressing the food that they eat “because that is something we all have to do,” she said.

The project was in the works before the pandemic, Moñeka De Oro said, however, COVID-19 highlighted the need for the awareness of food sustainability.

“During COVID-19, we saw more people gardening and a lot of people experimenting in the kitchen because all the restaurants were closed, so we thought it was timely to release our book," she said.

Fifteen home chefs put together their experience of plant-based cooking with an emphasis on locally grown products, she said.

“The less food has to travel to get here the better it is for our environment and the healthier and safer it is to eat for us because those foods aren’t necessarily sprayed with any preservatives or pesticides,” Moñeka De Oro said.

She said the group believes the indigenous cultures of all Micronesians have innate solutions to the climate crisis, “because our ancestors have been here for so long.”

“The Fanggái’ase’ cookbook is informative reading for those interested in plant-based meals using local and international ingredients. The book is easy to read with visuals of the completed dishes that are mouthwatering as well as beautiful local art,” Hannah Galura said in a review released by MCCA.

The alliance also launched the web series “From Our Nånås For Our Nenis” in July.

Hosted by local social media influencers Cami Egurrola and Franceska De Oro, the series will, “encourage sustainability, encouraging much-needed behavior shifts,” according to the group. The first four episodes, available on MCCA’s social media, explore Guam’s food security and food sovereignty.

One episode follows a 14-year-old farmer on his family’s watermelon farm.

“It’s such a great episode,” Franceska De Oro said.

A virtual version of “Fanggai’ase - A Plant Based Cookbook and Guide for the Marianas” with vegan and vegetarian adapted traditional recipes is also available for $15 on the MCCA website. The print version, with artwork by Verona Sablan, is $16.99.