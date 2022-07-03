Rally for Roe today along Marine Corps Drive

Advocates for women’s reproductive rights will rally this afternoon, protesting a recent Supreme Court reversal of U.S. case law that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The “Rally for Roe” will begin at 4 p.m. in Tamuning, at the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Chalan San Antonio, widely known as the ITC intersection. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will go “to an organization of your choice,” a flyer promoting the event stated. Event organizers include Alter Ego and the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance.

Late last week, the Office of the Attorney General officially petitioned the island’s federal court to reverse its prior injunction over the government of Guam enforcing a local statute that limits abortions that are handled between doctors and patients through telemedicine.

"In light of the Supreme Court’s actions, our District Court should vacate its actions, especially since it, and the parties taking issue with Guam’s laws, cited now-overturned case law, including Roe v. Wade," the OAG argued.

The case should be remanded to court to be reconsidered.

“Reversal, including summary reversal, to consider the implications of an intervening Supreme Court opinion or other legal development is a remedy consistent with the practice of this Court and the Supreme Court of the United States,” the OAG argued.