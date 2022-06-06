Maria Blessa Ramos, school counselor at Simon Sanchez High School, has been named the 2022 Guam School Counselor of the Year, the Guam Association of School Counselors stated in a press release.

Ramos was selected by a panel of judges from the private and public sectors. The selection was based on Ramos’ ability to make lasting change within the profession through leadership, collaboration and advocacy.

Ramos holds a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Guam. She has been a school counselor at Sanchez for 13 years.

Before coming to Sanchez, Ramos was an elementary school teacher from 2001 to 2009. Her professional career with the Guam Department of Education spans 21 years.