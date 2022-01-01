In a world where the COVID-19 pandemic and gut-wrenching crime stories always seem to hog the spotlight, it's good to be reminded about people's capacity for love, kindness and generosity.

They don't have to be grand gestures, and they don't always have to be the heroes the world has come to know during a pandemic, such as doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, military service members and teachers.

In 2021, there were some stories of joy, kindness, honesty and inspiration that warmed people's hearts and renewed their faith in humanity in the midst of a crisis.

Here's a look back at some of these stories.

Good Samaritan brings light

Ashley Nicole Santos, a mother of three, was overwhelmed with emotion after learning that a good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous, paid to get her family's power reconnected after about 11 days of living in the dark in March.

"To the anonymous person who gave us a break in life, my children and I sincerely want to say thank you for allowing us to still keep the roof over our heads," the mother said. "Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly and most underrated agent of human change and for that, we recognize the anonymous person as our guardian angel."

The Santos family home had its power disconnected due to a $922.22 outstanding power bill, of which Santos could pay only $100. She was told to come up with at least $461.11 to have the power restored.

She didn't have the money, so the family had no choice but to live without power.

When the good Samaritan read Santos' story about applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, he offered to pay the full amount to provide the family some respite. Santos asked that her ERA application be withdrawn so that her spot could be taken by another family in need.

Wallet, purse returned

Lorensa Tommy, 52, found a wallet while walking out of a store in Anigua in February and felt terribly sad about its owner, who could have lost important identification cards and more than $2,000 cash, so she wanted to find the owner right away.

The owner of the lost wallet, Saterson D. Delo Santos, a 30-year-old father of three, had searched frantically for the wallet and was grateful for Tommy's act of kindness.

"Words are not enough to thank her for finding it and returning it," Delo Santos said, after Tommy handed him his wallet. He offered her a cash gift in return.

Around the same period, Darmy Tamson spotted a wallet with cash and IDs on the ground at the Paseo in Hagåtña and contacted The Guam Daily Post the same day to help find the owner.

"It's awesome to know there are people who will go out of their way to help people find their lost property," Leon Limehouse said when he met the person who found his wallet. He offered a reward, but Tamson declined to take anything.

Fast forward to Dec. 5, a homeless man, Jimmy Meno, found a purse at the scenic Inalåhan Pool and asked for help from Steven Paulino and Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf to make sure the purse found its way back to the owner.

"I followed my heart; do the right thing. I wanted the owner to get it back," Meno, 45, said.

South Korean tourist, Duri Suh, a 33-year-old mother of two, was thankful to be reunited with her purse containing a cellphone and more than $2,000 cash, and offered Meno a gift.

Walking for charity

In mid-February, MMA athlete Frank "The Crank" Camacho battled the elements in a 24-hour run and walk from Malesso' to Ritidian to raise $15,700 for Guam's homeless population.

"Homelessness is not a problem, it's the result of the problem. And I feel it must be addressed," he said.

Camacho was moved by the story of a veteran who found himself living on the streets without a place to call home, and was glad to see other people also wanting to help.

Random gift of family meal

All Jocelyn Rugante, 41, remembers is that there was a dark-colored car in front of her in the Jollibee drive-thru lane, when she was told that the passenger of that car paid for Rugante's $32.35 family meal.

"It's unexpected, it's overwhelming, honestly," the mother of two said in September.

She said her faith in humanity grew stronger and she's more inspired to teach her two daughters about kindness.

"Despite all the struggles, all the challenges, there are still people out there who are willing to share their blessings," she said. "I read some stories like that, that somebody pays for somebody's meal. But it never crossed my mind that it would happen to me."

Saving a dog from fall

With no other emergencies that time of the day in September, Guam Fire Department responders went to rescue a Rottweiler that fell about 40 feet from the Maite cliff, which is a total drop of about 150 feet.

"We so appreciate it. We know it’s just a dog and it’s taking away from other things. We are so thankful there were no other pressing needs at the moment. We just really appreciate their help,” Kamaka Alston said of the GFD crew that saved the family pet, Maui.

About a month later, GFD rescued another puppy, Oro, after it fell about 50 feet into a pit in Tamuning.

"I know how these guys (family that owned Oro) feel about their dogs, I mean, they probably were traumatized and they didn’t know how to get down there to get the puppy,” said Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera. "I’m just happy they were able to help this dog."

A group of friends risked their lives rappelling the Oka Point cliff in August to pick up decades-old trash that had been tarnishing the tranquil spot's beauty.

"We are just a group of friends that wanted to do something," said Farron Taijeron, 34. "Half of us are beginner rock climbers – I think I have had five or six climbs, and two of them were these cliffside cleanups. We are all fairly adventurous people. It's right up our alley of things to do."

Honest retail workers

Also in August, three employees at Ross Dress for Less at Guam Premier Outlets were honored with certificates and gift bags for helping a tourist reclaim her $12,000 Cartier bracelet.

The three employees involved in returning the bracelet were Norma Gomez, a fitting room associate who found the bracelet, and managers Katherine Aflague and Satricia Gange, who worked to secure and return the item.

Volunteers gather heaps of illegally dumped trash

In total, Taijeron and his friends Kate Hays, Mike Quitugua and Cara Lin filled nine 33-gallon trash bags over the course of six hours. In their first cleanup, a month earlier, the team filled six bags.

"There was a few more bottles and cans, but you could see the difference from the first cleanup to the next," Taijeron said. "I have pretty high hopes for the next time we go back, that we will be making this incremental, but visible, progress."

William "Wild Bill" Hansel opened his heart and soul when he shared in October his fierce battle with COVID-19 at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, especially after the patient to his right died, followed by the one to his left.

"And to me, the fallback I had was faith. I told God that, basically, if it’s my time, it will be, but until such time, I will fight. And I fought every minute of every day to stay alive for those that I love and for those that I care about. Every minute - that kept me going," he said.

Instead of being consumed by the misery and the deaths around him, Hansel became much more determined to fight and stay alive and wanted to inspire others to be courageous and not to lose faith when faced with what he termed "COVID hell."

A plumber's generosity

Just before 2021 ended, licensed plumber Lad De Leon came to the rescue of Yigo resident Stella N. Beloy, 85, who's been grappling with a water bill of more than $36,000 for a house with only one working faucet.

"It really, really broke my heart," the owner of Pacific Backflow and Plumbing said, when he learned about Beloy's story of being charged up to $10,000 a month when she used to get a bill of only $28 to $29 monthly.

De Leon, along with Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez, went to the woman's house on Dec. 30 and was able to confirm that there were no water leaks at Beloy's residence. The Guam Waterworks Authority said it's still conducting an inspection, so Beloy is still on the hook to pay the unusually high water bill.