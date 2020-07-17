Rape and murder suspect won't testify

Murder and rape defendant Brandon Michael Acosta will not be testifying during his trial.

Acosta stands accused in the 2018 death of Dededo teen Timicca Nauta.

The trial started back up inside Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez's courtroom on Wednesday.

Acosta told the court it was his decision not to take the witness stand to tell his side.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the public including the media is not allowed inside the courtroom and was only able to watch the trial being streamed to a TV set up in the Guam Judicial Center's atrium.

Defense attorney William Pole rested his case on Thursday with no witnesses testifying on their behalf.

The jury spent the past several days listening to the first portion of the trial, which has been paused since the pandemic hit in March.

Closing arguments are scheduled to be given on Monday morning before the court gives jury instructions and deliberations begin.