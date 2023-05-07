A mother accused of accepting money from a man in exchange for him to have sex with a 14-year-old child and the man who allegedly paid were released after a night in jail Saturday, after the case was dismissed without prejudice, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Acting chief prosecutor Heather Martinez Zona of the Office of the Attorney General told The Guam Daily Post the court decided there wasn’t enough evidence.

“Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison found there was insufficient probable cause. ... Respectfully, our office disagrees and will present the case for indictment on Monday,” Zona said.

Zona said prosecutors believed what they presented was sufficient and relied on information contained in police reports. The allegations were reported to police on Friday. The defendants were charged in court the following day.

"We believe we provided sufficient information to establish probable cause. It often is a short turnaround time to prepare charging documents, but our team works hard to get them done to keep the community safe,” Zona said.

The magistrate complaint filed Saturday contained eight charges: four filed against Jennilyn-Mae Obillio Babauta, 34; and four filed against Danilo Adam Junjun Alfonso, 20. The charges stem from allegations that the child was sexually assaulted sometime between Aug. 1, 2022, and May 5, 2023.

“Alfonso had engaged in sexual penetration of a minor,” stated the report, which also included a separate count related to digital penetration. It's unclear if the acts occurred in multiple incidents.

Alfonso allegedly told police he paid money to Babauta.

While the report doesn't indicate if Babauta was questioned, it stated she told police Alfonso was in a “romantic relationship” with the 14-year-old.

Alfonso was charged on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of child abuse as misdemeanors. Babauta was charged with complicity to criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of complicity to child abuse.

With the allegations being of moral turpitude, the attorney general’s office is keeping tabs on the welfare of the minor prior to the presentation of the case for indictment Monday.

"My understanding is the minor is safe at the moment. We will pursue the case to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Our office remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community and vulnerable victims such as the minor in this case through enforcement of the law, and we will take the appropriate steps to do so,” Zona said.