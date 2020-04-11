A man convicted of raping a 23-year-old woman failed to convince a Superior Court of Guam judge to let a new jury decide his fate.

Jefta Moses, who was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, was denied his request for a new trial. Judge Arthur Barcinas issued his decision and order on April 8.

According to court documents, Moses alleged the prosecution committed misconduct several times by making improper comments during closing arguments.

The defense contends the prosecutor improperly inflamed the jury by repeatedly using the word “rape” in closing arguments and made improper arguments to the jury about whether the victim “deserved” to be raped. The defense argued the statements were improper and states that sexual encounter with the victim was consensual.

The court disagreed with the defendant, court documents state.

In November 2019, the victim testified during trial that the defendant demanded sex from her and after she told him no and screamed for help, he dragged her to the edge of the jungle and raped her twice.

The victim was walking home from work that evening, Post files state.

Moses faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years behind bars.