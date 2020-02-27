A man accused of raping a woman since she was in middle school denied the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Defendant Duayne Richard Peters, 46, pleaded not guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and includes a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan and waived his right to a speedy trial.

His attorney, John Terlaje, requested that his $50,000 cash bail be reduced, as his co-defendant and wife, Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 46, had her bail set at $10,000.

The court told Terlaje that the request would have to be made before the assigned judge at the next hearing set for March 19.

Natasha Peters also appeared to be arraigned; however, her attorney, Stephen Hattori, had to withdraw after he told the court that his office represents the victim in a protective order that is related to the criminal case.

Natasha Peters was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies.

The Alternate Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent her.

She is scheduled to return to court on March 4.

According to court documents, the victim, now 18, told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and Duayne Peters included the victim during sex and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, documents state.

The alleged incidents started when the victim was about 11 or 12 years old and continued through January 2019.