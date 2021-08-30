Rape survivor: Prosecutor said they were wrong to offer hope

Three years, four prosecutors and three victims' advocates later, the survivor in the Ipan Beach Park rape and robbery case is still hopeful that justice will prevail despite her current situation.

On May 1, 2018, a woman was at the beach with a friend when a man held her at knifepoint and raped her before stealing her car.

It was a case the Office of the Attorney General was ready to pursue at trial against the suspect, Benjamin Pablo, a homeless man who lived at the park and later led police on a car chase through Talo'fo'fo in the woman's vehicle.

The charges brought against Pablo included first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree robbery and theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Assistant Attorney General Courtney Scalice was on the case leading up to Pablo's last court hearing, which set court dates for trial. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Sept. 13 and trial set for Sept. 24.

The survivor found out prosecutor Jeremiah Luther was assigned to the case shortly after the hearing. He has been on the case less than a month.

By this time, the initial plea offer had been on the table for about six months.

On Aug. 18, she was told a counter offer to the plea deal was received from the defense and that Scalice was leaving.

"Scalice wanted to take it to trial and didn't want anything less than him pleading guilty to everything," the survivor said.

The survivor agreed to the initial plea deal because the focus of the deal was the criminal sexual conduct, or CSC, charge.

"She was leaning toward guaranteed jail time, 10 years, and also getting him to plead guilty to at least the rape charge," the survivor told The Guam Daily Post. "I made it very clear that the most important charge for him to plead to was the CSC."

But the amended plea downgraded the rape charge to attempted rape.

"It's such an insult coming from that person of all things, he (Pablo) could have just taken the plea deal, left it as is. It would have been the same amount of time, it doesn't even lessen his time for attempt. To make it attempt, it's insulting," the survivor said.

'It's my life, you know'

This was the first conversation she had with Luther, who introduced himself over the phone the day after she was notified of the counter offer.

The survivor was also concerned about how the downgraded charge would impact Pablo's designation and length of time on the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

It was a heavy blow for the survivor, who felt bullied into agreeing to the counter offer.

"That sucks, because at the end of the day that's the worst part. Stuff can be replaced, it doesn't matter how much he stole from me. It doesn't bother me as much as what's in that plea deal," the survivor said.

She voiced her discontent as she felt the support of the OAG, built over the last three years, crumble.

"They are telling me, I am not at a complete loss, even if he pleads to attempt to CSC, the way that the public is going to see it is that an attempt is just as bad as doing, that's what he said," the survivor said. "I get it that you can kind of play on that, but not everyone has that general thinking. It's my life, you know."

But she wasn't only asked to settle.

"I told them that he isn't showing remorse by not wanting to admit to the crime, but instead just the intent to commit. They responded that it isn't that he doesn't want to admit his wrongs, it's that he is afraid for his life in prison if he admits to it," she said.

The survivor's faith in the OAG continued to dwindle as Luther offered her more reasons to settle, the survivor said.

She said Luther doesn't want to be blamed if things go south.

"He repeated himself a lot, saying he's just been blamed a lot by victims for why their cases got dropped and the person is walking free, and he doesn't want that for me. I was like, wow," the survivor said.

She recalled that during the conversation she fell silent as Luther told her he was afraid that her testifying at trial would incur additional trauma brought on by the defense.

"I am not afraid," the survivor said. "I told him, I am not his usual victim. I have done a lot to get to where I am."

For the last three years, she has prepared herself mentally and emotionally to face her alleged attacker.

When she heard the lack of confidence from the prosecutor, she said, she felt cornered into agreeing to the amended plea.

"Just hearing him makes me feel like I don't even want to team with him at all," she said. "He told me he was giving me the benefit of having a conversation with me, instead of just going forward with the plea deal."

Luther has moved forward with the deal, which has been signed by Pablo.

Her options are now limited to providing testimony at the change of plea hearing. There, she could express her concerns to the court and request to vacate the deal. She could also move forward with the change of plea, then at sentencing provide her victim's impact statement and reiterate her discontent with the plea deal.

Luther would inform the judge that the OAG is neutral in the matter and leave it to the court to decide, she said.

Response from attorney general's office

In light of the survivor's assertions, The Guam Daily Post contacted the OAG for comment on the matter.

In response, the OAG said they have complied with the Victims' Bill of Rights which gives victims a voice and opportunity to provide input in the criminal justice process.

"Communication with the victim has occurred numerous times over the course of this case. As required under the Victims' Bill of Rights, the OAG informed the victim of the proposed plea agreement prior to making the offer to the defendant, and her input was considered when making the decision to negotiate," said Carlina Charfauros, OAG spokeswoman.

But the survivor was adamant that this deal was not what she wanted.

"He has a totally different outlook, he said, he thinks it's completely improper that anyone told me that my case was a winning case. He said he feels like I have a strong case but he feels how it works on Guam, jurors seem to pick at the most nonsense thing and that's his experience. That I would lose my case over nonsense," the survivor said.

"Although a victim's input is taken into account, other factors such as victim or witness ability and willingness to provide testimony at trial are also taken into consideration, as well as the ability of the people to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt," Charfauros said. "Further discussion with the victim is ongoing in this case, so there is no further comment at this time."

'I want for them to step up'

The survivor relocated to the states in July 2018, after she consulted with the OAG and was told she would not need to return to Guam to testify in person.

As the pandemic hit the island in March 2020, she was told she would be able to testify through video conferencing.

A month before trial, that changed. Luther told her that testifying via Zoom would not be possible, despite her concerns about the increasing COVID-19 cases on the island and her circumstances at this time not allowing her to travel back to Guam.

"I told them that I am not prepared to come back physically, but even with the COVID-19 situation there, he said the court doesn't give considerations based on that, and witnesses have never testified through Zoom on the island," she said.

Given that accommodations could not be made or even requested of the court, she said, "I said just do it. Luther said they were wrong to ever give me hope. I mean, would you want a prosecutor who has no confidence to take your case? No, I would not, because it still hurts," the survivor said.

"I want for them to step up and use their capabilities to help me. I don't think it's too much to ask for them to have presented options for my concerns about flying to Guam suddenly, because they could have offered to reschedule the trial. They could have been more aggressive about the original plea deal. They should not have presented it to me the way they did, but instead should have had the determination to pursue the original plea or trial and nothing less," the survivor said.