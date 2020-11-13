A man who stands accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl for several years was denied his request to get out of prison.

Duane Arthur Dungca, 39, remains in the Department of Corrections facility on $10,000 cash bail on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez denied Dungca’s request to be released on a personal recognizance bond or to a third-party custodian during a hearing held Oct. 9. The decision and order were filed in court on Nov. 10.

Dungca had not made arrangements with a third-party custodian or with Adult Probation Services to determine if he is eligible for electronic monitoring, the court decision stated.

“The court recognized that the community strongly condemns these types of sexual crimes, and the court is concerned that defendant may pose a threat to the safety of the community,” Gutierrez stated.

Allegations

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police she was sexually assaulted when she was between 8 and 13 years old.

In the first alleged incident, the victim was asleep when she awoke to the sexual assault. The victim recalls feeling pain, documents state.

In another alleged incident, when the victim was 8, the suspect allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act, according to court documents.

The magistrate's complaint also states the girl told officers the suspect forced her to perform additional sexual acts at least five times.

When the victim was 13, she recalled waking up to the suspect molesting her, documents state.